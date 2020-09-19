GLACIER PEAK WILDERNESS — The quad muscles in my right leg screamed out with pain as we descended down a beautiful sun-soaked field at dusk.
The grass around us blew gently in the wind and we stared out over the silhouette of dozens of mountain ranges. The horizon burned with an orange glow.
The Pilot Ridge to White Pass loop was one of the most stunning hikes I’ve ever done. It was also one of the hardest.
I’ve been hearing about the area west of Glacier Peak for a while now. I’ve talked to some Pacific Crest Trail through-hikers who told me it was one of the most beautiful parts of the Pacific Crest Trail. So I wanted to go and see for myself.
We have a few routes north of Lake Wenatchee, which may have taken us close to west Glacier Peak. But I realized that the best way to get there would be to drive to Darrington and then south, a four and a half-hour drive.
It felt a little silly driving so far to end up in our own backyard. At some points in the hike, we were only about 30 miles from Lake Wenatchee as the crow flies. But it was worth it.
We started the hike at the North Fork Sauk River Trailhead and our plan was to do 30 miles in three days and 7,500 feet of elevation gain. I knew going into this hike that I wasn’t in my best backpacking shape.
The first two days were supposed to be uphill, but the third was all down and I thought, “3,750 feet of elevation gain over 10 miles shouldn’t be insane.” But I apparently don’t know how to read maps, because I was off on the first day’s elevation by 1,000 feet.
We crossed a river and started climbing to the top of Pilot Ridge and gained 2,000 feet of elevation in about 1.6 miles. I was breathing hard by the end of it, but I thought that most of the elevation gain was over. I was wrong.
The trail along the ridgeline would climb straight up and then plummet down, climb and plummet, again and again. My legs screamed out at me and a backpacking injury in my right quad area started revealing itself.
But the view was incredible. I finally got my first glimpse of Glacier Peak. I’ve been trying for so long to see the reclusive mountain that’s almost impossible to see from a road and on this trip it was clear and totally visible.
At one point hiking along Pilot Ridge, I thought it might be better to go back to the car. I was getting worried about hurting myself. But I didn’t want to disappoint my hiking partner so we pushed forward, racing the setting sun.
We finally started descending down toward Blue Lake and it was getting close to dark, which made us nervous. But our late arrival was also a lucky break because it was a gorgeous time of day to be hiking.
On top of the ridge, we looked out to what I think was Skykomish, Benchmark, Minotaur and several other peaks, as the sun set behind them. The air seemed on fire with a brilliant display of red and orange.
A short time later, we crawled into camp tired and dehydrated after completing 4,700 feet of elevation. We saw only one stream halfway up Pilot Ridge in the first three miles and decided not to stop because our water bottles were mostly full. Our bottles were all empty by the time we made it to camp.
We found the last spot available, pitched our tent, ate dinner and laid out on the grass as the stars came out all around us. We stared up at the Milky Way as shooting stars shot trails across the night sky.
Blue Lake was also the busiest camping area I’ve ever seen and I will not mention the toilet situation.
The second day I woke up and checked my leg, my quad muscle felt weak. We considered hiking back, but looking at the map, more carefully this time, I was sure it was going to be just as hard to push forward as to go back. We would be doing about 2,000 feet of elevation gain either way.
We had a choice, though. We could take a goat path up and over a peak or we could go more than three miles around the peak. We decided to save ourselves the distance and took the climb.
It was a rough way to start the day, scrambling over steep switchbacks with loose rock, but the view was rewarding. We got to the top and could see Rainier in one direction while all around us were mountains. We were totally ringed by them.
We then headed down and it was just a gradual decline and incline for the next four miles. We connected with the Pacific Crest Trail and it wound its way through dry alpine meadows. Along the trail there were many berries and they were almost entirely ripe. I’ve never hit berries so perfectly while hiking before.
We had a little disagreement about the berries along the trail. I thought they were huckleberries and Luke thought they were blueberries.
It was once again a dry hike, but we thought there would be water at Indian Creek. It was a separate trail, but the map made it look like we’d only need to go a quarter mile to get water.
We took the side trail and started losing elevation fast, which made us nervous, and we didn’t see any water. So we gave up and got back on the main loop.
The next push was all uphill to the campsite and we were worried because the elevation gain the day before had been very underestimated. We started climbing upward gradually and wound through some trees.
Then we ran into a running stream across the trail. It was like a little water party. We drank greedily, filled up all our water bottles and just relished in the clean, sparkling goodness of H2O.
The rest of the way to White Pass was a breeze. The trail was gradual the entire way. We crossed through some beautiful grassy, and surprisingly, green hillsides. As we rose, though, Glacier Peak started to disappear behind White Mountain, which was a bit disappointing.
We made it to White Pass at a decent hour, 4 p.m., set up camp and had the afternoon to ourselves. I took pictures of marmots, Luke slept in his hammock and we got to watch a beautiful sunset.
The third day of our hiking trip was all downhill. We walked along a gorgeous ridgeline with sweeping valley views, ran into marmots and snakes, and then plunged back in the Sauk River valley.
We must have done 30 switchbacks and dropped 3,000 feet in about three miles. The forest changed around us into the deep mossy, dark green of Western Washington.
Our knees hurt after the switchbacks, but it was fairly flat the rest of the way and we marched back to the cars, so tired we hardly were even aware of what we were doing.
When we reached the trailhead we shouted in excitement and ran into another group who congratulated us. Then they informed us that they’d just summited Glacier Peak in three days and we felt a little silly at how tired we were.
The hike itself was an amazing experience and I couldn’t recommend it more, but it is not for the faint of heart or knees. It was definitely a well-defined trail. We climbed over only a few logs. A few places we walked along sketchy cliffs, but I’ve definitely done more dangerous routes.
Overall, though, it was a lot of elevation gain. I do think if we went up the White Pass route it would have been more gradual, however, that’s still 3,000 feet straight up over two or three miles.