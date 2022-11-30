PULLMAN — Running back Jouvensly Bazil, who spent four seasons serving on Washington State's scout team, announced Monday via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Bazil, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, made nine appearances at WSU and recorded one carry. He did not see the field this year, but stuck it out until the regular season ended.



