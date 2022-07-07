SEATTLE — You can finally close the book on the Baker Mayfield-to-Seattle rumors.
Mayfield is instead headed to Carolina, with the Browns and Panthers pulling off a trade Wednesday that included salary concessions from both teams and Mayfield to make it work.
Carolina will send a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder, according to the NFL Network, while the Panthers will also pay $4.85 million of Mayfield’s salary this season. The Browns will pay $10.5 million while Mayfield agreed to take a $3.5 million pay cut from his base salary (he can reportedly make the money back if he hits certain incentives).
Seattle had been oft-rumored as potentially interested in Mayfield, with some reports indicating their interest was strong and others, such as one from the NFL Network on Tuesday, saying Seattle was never really too involved.
The Seahawks have insisted throughout the offseason they are more than content to go into the 2022 season with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling to replace the traded Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback.
The Mayfield trade appears to further validate that the Seahawks aren’t just paying lip service in saying they want to give the Smith-Lock duo a real shot in 2022.
Mayfield became expendable when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and then signed him to a record-breaking deal in which all $230 million is guaranteed.
The Browns also signed Jacob Brissett to be Watson’s backup and potentially a fill-in if Watson is suspended by the NFL.
Mayfield had just one year remaining on his contract, a fully guaranteed deal worth $18.8 million.
Seattle has two first round picks and two second-rounders next year, giving the Seahawks ample flexibility to move up if needed to take a QB at the top of the draft. Seattle will also have significant cap space in 2023 with Wilson’s contract going fully off the books.
