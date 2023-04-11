220412-sports-kraken01 (copy) (copy)

Kraken rookie Matty Beniers, at center (10), on the ice for his first NHL practice. Only in his second season, Beniers has made the NHL All-Star game, though an injury kept him from playing in the game.

 Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times

Entering play Sunday — and with all but three spots sewn up — the Kraken were one of two teams to earn a berth in the 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoffs after not qualifying for the postseason in 2021-22. New Jersey is the other.

Contributing to this surprising leap — and the fourth-highest goal total in the NHL — is the number of players enjoying career years on offense. Nine Kraken skaters have already set or tied career highs in goals, assists and points: Will Borgen, Vince Dunn, Morgan Geekie, Adam Larsson, Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak, Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen.



