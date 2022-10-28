Editor's note: The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 in 10 innings Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series. 

HOUSTON — This World Series might be galling to Dodgers fans. The National League is represented by the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that won 24 fewer games than the Dodgers. The Phillies are a third-place team that grabbed something that did not exist last year: the 12th and final spot in the postseason.



