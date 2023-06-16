WENATCHEE — With the Wild acquisition of the Winnipeg ICE affecting two hockey leagues simultaneously, both the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and Western Hockey League (WHL) have commented on the sudden change.
In a BCHL media release, they stated that they “acknowledged today that the ownership group of the Wenatchee Wild has successfully acquired the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL and will be moving the team to Wenatchee for next season. This will mean the BCHL’s Wild franchise will no longer play in Wenatchee.
"The ownership group in Wenatchee believes having a WHL team in their city is the best fit geographically, providing an excellent opportunity to compete in a US division. This strategic move has been deemed in the best long-term interest of their market.
"‘The Wenatchee Wild has been a strong BCHL franchise and we extend our best wishes for their continued success in the future,’ said Graham Fraser, Chairman of the Board. ‘As a league, we are assessing our next steps, including reviewing the best options for players currently on the Wenatchee Wild's roster and addressing schedule implications for the 2023-24 season.’”
On the WHL website, the league acknowledges the sale of the team and their relocation to Wenatchee under the ownership of David White. The sale has been approved by their Board of Governors.
According to the league, what motivated the sale was in large part the inability to build an appropriate arena to WHL standards within an allotted time.
“The Western Hockey League would like to thank the Winnipeg ICE fans for their support and the ICE organization for building a highly successful hockey program that we expect will have a great future in Washington State.”
The ICE (57-11) won the Eastern Conference by six games this season and made it through the WHL playoffs only to lose the best-of-seven championship series to the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.
This move not only brings balance to the league with 11 teams in each conference, but Wenatchee will also be the sixth U.S. team to join the WHL and will no doubt affect ticket pricing.
The Wild said, “Please note that with this move, there will be an adjustment in the season ticket package pricing. Our price per game will remain the same, with the added cost of the eight additional games to reflect the new pricing.”
Winnipeg is the capital city of Manitoba, a province in Canada. It is the sixth-largest Canadian city with around 750,000 people and sits a few hundred miles north of the Minnesota and North Dakota border.
The culture shock won't be sudden after a 20-plus hour drive or eight-hour flight, but the chance to thrive while inheriting an immediate Ed Chynoweth Cup contender is too much to pass up.
