WENATCHEE — The BCHL announced several schedule changes and travel procedures for the Wenatchee Wild on Friday.
The Wild, who begin their season next Saturday against Penticton, play their first eight games in Canada before holding their home opener at Town Toyota Center on Nov. 11 against West Kelowna.
Games had been pushed back a month to accommodate the travel restrictions in Canada, but the BCHL Board of Governors created a travel plan for teams coming into Wenatchee.
Teams will fly into Seattle and get picked up by the Wild at the airport and transported to Wenatchee for their two or three-game series. When the games are over, the Wild will drive the team across the Canadian border where they can be picked up by their own team bus.
“This is a huge commitment by our partners in the BCHL as well as Wenatchee Wild owners David and Lisa White,” the team announced. “We want to thank all of our BCHL partners for thinking outside the box and helping to pick up the added expenses to give the Wild the best chance to have a season.”
Currently, Canadians are allowed to fly in the United States, but they are not allowed to come across land borders. Teams will take a PCR test in Wenatchee before they return to Canada.
In addition to the travel plan, the BCHL also announced that Wenatchee’s one-off games against Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo and Surrey will be canceled and the teams will make up the games playing amongst each other. Because Wenatchee will play 50 games instead of 54, the BCHL regular standings will be determined by point percentage rather than total points.
