BURNABY, B.C — The start of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) regular season has been pushed back a week, the league announced in a press release Monday.
“In accordance with the BCHL COVID-19 Safety Plan, the league will adhere to Provincial Health Office (PHO) orders and schedule no games between now and Dec. 7,” the release said. “The result of this decision will push the regular season start date of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 to accommodate the new orders against travel.”
As a result, the BCHL also announced that it was canceling the remainder of the exhibition schedule, which had been going on for the past month for all of the teams north of the border.
BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb said that if the PHO extends restrictions beyond Dec. 7, the league has an option to move the start of the season to after the holidays.
“But it is our intention to begin play once the current order expires,” he said. “Our objective from the beginning, when we worked out or COVID-19 Safety Plan with the PHO, was to allow our players to have a season, but we want to make sure it is under the safest conditions possible.”
Players who choose to go home over the holidays will be required to quarantine for two weeks before rejoining their teammates.
For the Wenatchee Wild, who were not able to cross the border and instead held six intra-squad scrimmages in Idaho in October and November, the earliest their season could start is Dec. 22 after the Canadian government extended the border closure last Wednesday to Dec. 21.
But given the likelihood the closure gets extended into the new year, it’ll be difficult for the Wild to play any games this season. The BCHL has maintained it has a plan in place to put the Wild into a cohort once they are permitted to cross the border (even if that is in January). But what if the border is closed till February? March? Or beyond?
“We just have to control what we can control,” Wild head coach Chris Clark said after Gov. Jay Inslee’s new set of restrictions went into effect last Tuesday. “Every time we have together is an opportunity to get better and that’s been the most enjoyable part for me and the reason I come to the rink or gym. We have a few options, we just have to wait and see what happens with the border.”