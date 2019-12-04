WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild came into the game Wednesday 0-4 against Interior Division leader Penticton. The Wild were playing without Head Coach Bliss Littler, who was out sick and still without some key players who are injured.
But somehow, someway, the Wild scored their biggest win of the season knocking off the Vees 4-3 at Town Toyota Center.
“Obviously, it was an exciting win. Anytime you win, you feel good about yourself. They are one of the elite franchises not just in the BCHL but the entire junior hockey. It was a good team win. It took everybody tonight. Those are the ones that are the most rewarding when you can talk about all 19 guys contributing and having a factor in the game. That was huge,” said Wenatchee Wild Assistant Coach Chris Clark.
The visiting Vees wasted no time, getting on the board just four minutes into the game when Colton Kalezic hit a slap shot from the right side for the score, assisted by Tyler Ho. That put the Vees up 1-0.
In games past against Penticton, the Wild might have given up another goal in the period to really make things tough but that did not happen.
“I thought we responded well. In other games, we’ve given up goals early. Then, we give up another one right away and put ourselves behind the eightball. I thought after they got the one today, we pushed back really well,” Clark said.
Wenatchee had two power plays in the period but could not find the equalizer. Penticton had a power play but also could not find the add-on score. The first period ended 1-0 Vees.
Just 30 seconds into the second period, the Wild had another power play. This time, they would cash in as Brett Chorske glided past the goal and flipped in the backhand wrist shot for the score.
Wenatchee tied the score 1-1. Just a couple minutes later, Scott Harrison put the Wild up 2-1 with a score off the assist from Matt Dorsey and Hunter Hastings. Dorsey found himself out front on a breakaway at the 11-minute mark, deking right then hitting the backhand shot for score.
The Wild led 3-1. During the period, Wenatchee killed three Vee power plays, which was huge.
“We talk about that all the time. We don’t want to take penalties against that team because they have so much skill. When you do take penalties, it was going to take a concerted team effort. Guys were blocking shots,” Clark said.
The period ended with double penalties, so it was a 4-on-4 situation into the third period. Just three minutes into the period, Penticton’s Darwin Lakoduk hit a wrist shot from the side for the score, off the assist from David Silye and Jay O’Brien. That cut the lead to 3-2.
Wenatchee came right back with a score just over a minute later to preserve the two-goal advantage, which would prove crucial. Nicholas Chmelevski scored on a scramble in front of the goal, assisted by Chorske and Ethan Wolthers. The Wild led 4-2.
With six minutes to go, Penticton had another power play, which they cashed in. It was deflection off a skate, which dribbled in. They gave the goal to Jackson Niedermayer. The Wild lead was cut to 4-3.
As you can imagine, the Vees were aggressively trying to get that equalizer, but time and again were thwarted by the Wild defense. They pulled the goalie a little over a minute left. Shot after shot came in but none found the mark.
Wild win 4-3.
“When you look at the end of the game with six-on-five and our captain is diving headfirst putting his body on the line to block a shot. When you do that, it is contagious. We had 14-18 blocks. To beat a team like that, that is what you have to do. Everybody blocking shots and doing the little things,” Clark said.
Penticton out-shot Wenatchee 32-26 including 13-6 in the third period. The Vees were 1-for-6 on power plays. The Wild were 1-for-5. Wenatchee goalie Daniel Chenard had 29 saves.
“You talk to any coach and your best penalty killer has to be your goalie. We rely on Daniel a whole bunch. He was good again tonight. We’ll need him to be good as we go down the line here,” Clark said of Chenard.
Penticton goalie Yaniv Perets had 22 saves. The Vees had six penalties, the Wild had seven. Wenatchee improves to 16-12, 36 points, fourth place in the Interior Division. Penticton falls to 23-9, 47 points, the division leader.
Next up for the Wild, at Vernon on Saturday and at Coquitlam on Sunday. Coquitlam is the leader in the Midland Division.
“I haven’t given Vernon any thought. When you play a team like Penticton, you don’t look past anything. We’ll start working on Vernon tomorrow. Tonight we’ll enjoy this win and then worry about the road trip when we play two very good teams in Vernon and Coquitlam,” Clark said.