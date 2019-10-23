WENATCHEE – There wasn’t much the Wild did wrong Wednesday night against the West Kelowna Warriors.
Wenatchee (9-5-2) finished 3-for-3 on the Power Play, killed off both of its penalties, outshot West Kelowna by a 13-shot margin and ultimately blew out the Warriors 6-0 at Town Toyota Center.
Luke Ormsby led the way with three points (2 goals, 1 assist), along with Tyler Young (3 assists) and captain Brian Adams (1 goal, 1 assist).
“When you score three power-play goals, that keeps them running around a little bit and the penalty kill was good,” Wild head coach Bliss Littler said after the win. “There wasn’t much not to like tonight.”
After an up-and-down start to the season, the Wild have gotten on a nice roll over the last couple of weeks and have won four of their last five games.
“I think we’re making progress,” Littler said. “We have a real inexperienced group and we’re (still) learning to play in the BCHL, but we are getting better. I think they’ve started to move from an ‘I’ and ‘me’ to a ‘we’ and ‘us’ attitude. We’re not turning the puck over as much as we were earlier in the season and we’re growing up. We’re growing some whiskers.”
The Wild jumped on top early and then just piled on the Warriors.
Ormsby set the tone in the opening minute, scoring on an assist from linemates Adams and Young 43 seconds into the first period.
Wenatchee held West Kelowna to just five shots on net in the period, while firing off 12 of their own; scoring a power play on the final second of the period off the stick of Trevor Griebel.
The Wild matched their shot total in the second period and added a second power-play goal six minutes into the period after leading scorer Nick Cafarelli cleaned up a rebound in front of the crease and jammed in his eighth goal of the season. It was a great effort as Cafarelli won the battle for the loose puck.
Wenatchee tacked on three more goals for good measure in the third period, with Quinn Emerson, Adams and Ormsby each putting one in.
Netminder Noah Altman wasn’t tasked with too much on the night but turned away all 19 shots he faced to earn his third win of the season.
The Wild will get to enjoy some home cooking over for a couple of weeks with seven of their next eight at Town Toyota, including a pair of games this Friday and Saturday against Salmon Arm (12-3-1).
“Salmon are and Penticton have been the two best teams we’ve faced and we played three or four weeks ago so it’ll be interesting to see what strides we’ve made in the last couple of weeks,” Littler said.
Puck drops Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wenatchee — Luke Ormsby (2 goals, 1 assist), Tyler Young (3 assists), Brian Adams (1 goal, 1 assist), Drew Bavaro (2 assists), Nick Cafarelli (goal), Quinn Emerson (goal), Trevor Griebel (goal).