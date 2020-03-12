There are many measures by which the success of a season can be evaluated. Winning the hardware at the end of a significant playoff run is always the most appealing, but there are certainly other aspects that can be looked back on and appreciated for their specific value. For the Wenatchee Wild, the season ended earlier than has become standard in these parts, but there were still a fistful of positive notes throughout the season that render it a successful one on several fronts.
It was a year of streaks, to some extent. When the puck dropped in September, the Wild hit the ice running, earning points in their first six games, going 5-0-1 out of the gate. Then the pendulum swung the other way, and Wild went winless in their next five games (0-4-1). Mini-streaks would continue off and on all season. The Wild went on to win 4 of the next 5, and then dropped 3 in a row. The highlight was a season high 7 game winning streak to open the month of February, propelling the team to a fourth place finish and home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The injury bug hit the Wild hard over the season. Goalie Daniel Chenard was out of the lineup for 8 games in late October and into November. Defenseman Luke Gallagher was injured Nov. 22 and missed the rest of the season. Defenseman Trevor Griebel played his last game Jan. 5 and did not make it back. Forward Luke Ormsby was sidelined for two months through November and December. Leading scorer Nick Cafarelli and team captain Brian Adams both missed the entire month of February before returning in the playoffs. Wild players missed a significant number of games due to injury, and still managed to post a respectable 30-23-5 record.
On the other end of the spectrum, one player this season managed to stay healthy and dress for all 58 games, earning the title of “Iron Man”. Forward Brett Chorske finished the season second on the team in both goals (18) and points (39). He becomes the 24th Wild player to achieve Iron Man status, with two alumni doing it twice.
The franchise was stunned in early December when longtime Head Coach / GM Bliss Littler announced he was stepping down from the bench in light of health concerns. While he remained present in the role of GM, it was Assistant Coach and Assistant GM Chris Clark who took the reins as Interim Head Coach.
Wenatchee’s ownership (David and Lisa White) remain firmly committed to the success of the franchise and continue to provide the necessary resources for ongoing growth and success. With the visionary leadership provided by the Whites and the hands-on guidance of GM Bliss Littler, the future for Wenatchee Wild hockey looms brighter than ever.