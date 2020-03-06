WENATCHEE – For the first time since joining the BCHL in 2015, the Wenatchee Wild will not advance out of the first round of the playoffs after getting bounced in five by the Vernon Vipers following Friday’s 8-3 drubbing at home.
As expected, there were a lot of emotions after the game. Tears were shed and hugs were given as the crowd waived goodbye to the five 20-year olds (Brian Adams, Matt Dorsey, Sam Morton, Daniel Chenard and Noah Lugli) who have played their last game at the junior hockey level.
“Any time the season ends it’s not going to be easy,” Wild interim head coach Chris Clark said after the loss. “There are five 20-year olds that will never be able to do this again and your heart breaks for those guys. It will take some time but this one hurts. You have to give Vernon credit though, they brought it this series.”
The game didn’t exactly get off to an ideal start for the Wild or Chenard, who let in the first two shots he faced. Despite the 2-0 hole, Wenatchee battled throughout the first period and killed off two big penalties. But immediately after killing off the second, Lugli flattened a Viper forward in the neutral zone and was called for charging.
Vernon converted the power-play goal immediately to go up 3-nil, causing Clark to pull Chenard for backup Noah Altman.
The change seemed to provide a spark as Wenatchee started to build some momentum toward the end of the period. With a few minutes left, Nick Cafarelli made a nifty move to get past two defenders and flip a shot just under the bar.
The Wild then cut the lead to one at the start of the second period, taking advantage of a Vipers player lying on the ice as Wenatchee cycled the puck around the point before finding Dorsey wide open in front of the net. The Wenatchee native stuffed it home to bring the Wild within a goal but that’s as close they would get.
Vernon’s Colby Feist extended the lead back to 4-2 a few minutes later after jamming in a rebound.
The Vipers squashed any hope of a comeback in the third, scoring just 29 seconds into the period off a deflection in front of the net – Altman had no chance to stop the redirection.
Vernon added a sixth goal midway through the period. Wenatchee centerman Brett Chorske, still playing for pride, scored Wenatchee’s third goal with a little over three minutes left, but the game was essentially over by that point. Clark called Altman off to try and get an extra-skater on the ice and push for another goal with two minutes left, but just as Altman reached the bench, Vernon forced a turnover in the neutral zone and flung in the empty-netter to push the lead back to four.
Vernon salted away the win with their eighth and final goal with a minute left.
“It wasn’t an ideal start, but those things happen sometimes,” Clark said. “It doesn’t surprise me one bit with this group how they clawed, scratched and did whatever they could to try and get back in the hockey game. We had a couple of chances to tie it at three but couldn’t get that one to even it, which I thought was (indicative) of the series; Vernon just found ways to put it back out of reach. Sometimes, that’s just the way she goes.”
It’ll be a long offseason for Clark and the Wild, who’ll likely take a few days to move forward from the loss before starting preparations for the 2021 season.
“I look forward to getting with Bliss and Leigh (Mendelson) and start recruiting, which has already begun,” Clark said. “We’ll take a few days on the exit interviews and wish these guys well on their way out of town and then start worrying about 2021.”