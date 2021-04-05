INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Gonzaga fell into an early hole and never found a way out, squandering a second opportunity in five years to win the program’s first national championship with an 86-70 loss to Baylor at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In the final game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the team that spent the entirety of the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll had no answer for Baylor’s inside strength and 3-point shooting. The Bulldogs (31-1), who would’ve been the first undefeated team to win the national championship since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half.
Guard Jared Butler went 4 of 9 from three-point range and led the Bears with 22 points, while MaCio Teague had 19. Baylor, the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooting team during the regular season, finished 10 of 22 from beyond the arc – a stark contrast from Gonzaga, which went 5 of 17 and had just one 3-pointer until there was 10:28 left in the second half.
The Bears withstood another outstanding performance from Bulldogs freshman Jalen Suggs, a projected NBA lottery pick who likely played in his last college game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Suggs led Gonzaga with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, but Baylor held tournament standout Drew Timme to just 12 points – his first time under 20 since an opening round game against Norfolk State – and sharp-shooting senior wing Corey Kispert scored 12 on just 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Baylor led for the duration of the game, winning the opening tip and going right to work on a 9-0 run. Gonzaga was held without a field goal for the game’s first 4½ minutes and the Bears led 11-1 when Corey Kispert ended the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
But the Bears continued to pound away. Jared Butler knocked down a 3-pointer to open up a 26-10 lead and Jalen Suggs turned the ball over on the next possession, allowing Macio Teague to connect on another Baylor 3-pointer, giving the Bears their largest lead of the half at 19 points.
Suggs and Gonzaga followed with a 9-2 run, allowing the Bulldogs to close the gap to 47-37 at halftime. The freshman guard converted a layup in traffic to make it a 12-point game and Anton Watson scored at the rim on GU’s final possession of the half, allowing the Zags to close the deficit to 10 points for the first time since the 14:11 marker.
The Bears extended their lead to 15 points in the second half, but Suggs led the Bulldogs on an 8-2 run that would close the gap to nine points. It’s as close as Gonzaga got and Baylor proceeded to score 9 of the next 11 points, eventually building the lead to 20 points on a pair of free throws from Davion Mitchell.
It’s the first national championship for the Bears (28-2), who hadn’t been to the Final Four since 1950 and made one other appearance in the national championship (1948).