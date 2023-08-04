BELLINGHAM — For the first time in more than two weeks, the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team hit the road and faced the Bellingham Bells at Joe Martin Field. The AppleSox came out on the better end of a 12-game-long homestand with only six games left in the regular season.
While at home, they clinched a spot in the playoffs and swept Bend (24-27), Nanaimo (24-27) and Edmonton (18-33). They’ve also established new single-season franchise records with their eighth series sweep and a 21-6 record at home.
Bellingham (33-17) is a formidable opponent who is ripe for disruption and Wenatchee (36-15) still felt the sting of their previous encounter. Last week, the Bells beat Wenatchee by a collective three runs over the last two games to win the series, snapping a 12-game winning streak Wenatchee earned after taking the opener.
Playoff seeding still hangs in the balance. If Wenatchee finishes the second half of the North Division with the best record and the overall best record in the West Coast League (WCL), they secure home-field advantage for the whole postseason. At least four wins out of their last six games will get them there.
Tuesday
Wenatchee’s only run on Tuesday night came in the final inning. By that point, Bellingham already accumulated a 12-run lead. The 12-1 loss was Wenatchee’s largest deficit of the summer to date.
Sebastian David earned the AppleSox’s only RBI with one hit while Easton Amundson, Nick Putnam, and Frankie Carney — who improved his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games — all finished with a hit apiece.
Wenatchee scored one run off four hits with no errors and Bellingham scored 12 runs off 12 hits with no errors. This was Wenatchee’s third loss to the Bells in less than a week, losing the last two games of a three-game series to Bellingham just last week.
Despite the loss, Wenatchee is still 1 1/2 games ahead of Victoria (35-15) in the second-half North Division standings but is now tied with the Corvallis Knights (37-14) for the best overall WCL record.
Felix Schlede started the first three innings for the AppleSox and earned the loss after giving up three hits, two runs, and six walks with four strikeouts. Joseph Rajo relieved briefly and gave up a hit, two runs and three walks. Jack DeDonato relieved the next three innings and gave up six hits, three runs and a walk. Jake Putnam closed the final two innings with two hits, five runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.
Wednesday
Bellingham scored a single run in the first inning and led for two more. Wenatchee tied at the top of the third with a Carney single and claimed a short-lived lead with another run in the fifth after Izzy Lopez stole third base and reached home on a throwing error.
“I just felt like trying to get the offense moving somehow, anyway we can, whether it’s on the bases or bunting the ball,” Lopez said in a conversation with Joel Norman on the Wenatchee AppleSox Podcast. “I saw an opportunity to get to the next 90 feet and I took advantage of it.”
But sometimes all it takes is one good swing and you can enjoy a reversal of fortune. The Bells tied and restored the lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. Bellingham defended the 3-2 lead for the next 2 1/2 innings to take the series.
Carney led Wenatchee with an RBI and went 2-for-4. It was his 12th consecutive game with a hit and 16th multi-hit outing of the season. Lopez went 2-for-2 and Jayden Holloway, MJ Sweeney, and Brandham Ponce each finished with a hit.
Samuel Round started on the mound for the first five innings, giving up two hits, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts for the AppleSox. Evan Canfield closed the final three innings with four hits, one run, and four strikeouts.
With this loss, Wenatchee only leads Victoria in the second-half North Division standings by a half-game and is one game behind the Corvallis Knights for the best overall record in the WCL.
Thursday
With the threat of a sweep and losing home-field advantage during the playoffs, Wenatchee rallied back from an early deficit on Thursday night to win the final game of the series 3-1.
After Bellingham took a one-run lead in the first inning, the AppleSox shut them out for the remainder of the game, slowly working their way back with a tying run in the second inning, a winning run scored off a 338-foot solo homer from Sweeney in the fifth, and an insurance run in the ninth.
Wenatchee scored three runs off eight hits with no errors and Bellingham scored one run off six hits with three errors.
Sweeney led Wenatchee with an RBI-homer and Austin Ohland went 2-for-4. Carney, Ponce, Lopez, David, and Mason Persons all finished with a hit.
Wyatt Queen started at the mound for Wenatchee and after 3 1/3 innings he gave up four hits, one run, and two walks with four strikeouts. Jadon Williamson closed the final 5 2/3 innings with two hits and seven strikeouts to earn the win.
Wenatchee is still ahead of Victoria for the best record in the second half of the North Division standings by a half-game. Corvallis remains one game better for the best overall record in the WCL.
Only three games remain in the regular season, one last three-game series at Kelowna — who sits at third in the North Division standings. Wenatchee lost the first game of their only other series against Kelowna by one run in mid-June. The AppleSox went on to win that series but with the Falcons only two games behind Wenatchee and in the middle of a four-game winning streak, Wenatchee will need their best. Sweeping Kelowna will put them in the best position possible for the playoffs.
The first game of the series starts at 6:35 p.m. on Friday in Kelowna at Elks Stadium. The WCL playoffs start on Tuesday. Which team the AppleSox play depends on the outcome of their last series.
