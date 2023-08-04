Wenatchee AppleSox logo

Wenatchee AppleSox logo
230801-sportslocal-applesoxgallery 04.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox Jayden Holloway slides as he advances from first to third base on a hit during the third inning of a July 29 game against Edmonton Riverhawks at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They avoided a sweep in Bellingham after winning Thursday night.

BELLINGHAM — For the first time in more than two weeks, the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team hit the road and faced the Bellingham Bells at Joe Martin Field. The AppleSox came out on the better end of a 12-game-long homestand with only six games left in the regular season.

While at home, they clinched a spot in the playoffs and swept Bend (24-27), Nanaimo (24-27) and Edmonton (18-33). They’ve also established new single-season franchise records with their eighth series sweep and a 21-6 record at home.

230801-sportslocal-applesoxgallery 10.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox Carson Ohland makes a leaping catch in right field for an out during a July 29 game against the Edmonton Riverhawks at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. They recently dropped a road series to the Bellingham Bells.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?