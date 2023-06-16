Beneath the murky surface of high school bass fishing | How Stentz and Clark won the 2023 Washington State Bass Fishing Championship

EAST WENATCHEE — Fishing harbors an addictive quality. For anglers, the slow, hyper-specific mastery you only brush against, but never achieve, is the bait and for two high schoolers, that concept has been the hook for a while.
Cohen Stentz and Easton Clark formed a three-man fishing team along with Cohen’s dad, Cody Stentz — a lifelong fisherman who competed at the U.S. Open — who also acted as the team’s coach and boat operator this year. This was the first and only season these three competed with each other for the Washington State High School Bass Fishing Championship but that didn’t hinder their success.
“It's a huge deal,” Cody said. “It gives kids an avenue for sportsmanship and camaraderie if they aren’t interested in school sports and like being outside.”
Over five qualifying tournaments, between fall and spring, Cohen and Easton proved they could bag heavier bass with enough consistency to earn themselves a state title by a single point. For Cohen, this was his second championship in a row after winning last year’s title with his cousin, Kyle Stentz. They initially tied with another team but won the tiebreaker with the biggest bag by only six ounces.
Easton wasn’t far behind, placing third with a different partner. When the season ended, Easton and Cohen saw their partners graduate and each was without a team. Through the fishing circuit and Snapchat, they got to know each other and became friends. They decided to team up for the 2023 season.
“The boys are really great partners,” Cody said. “They have opposing strengths and they’re in sync the whole time. Cohen is great at reaction bait and drop shot, and Easton is great at Senko and reaction bait presentations. They keep calm and collected with big fish on the line. They get it done.”
One small obstacle — and a unique quirk of high school bass fishing — was that the Stentzes were from East Wenatchee and Easton was from the Tri-Cities. As long as the two anglers are in a Washington state high school that doesn’t prevent them from forming a team, but a lot of planning and strategy took place over the phone before tournaments.
“It started out rough in the fall,” Easton said. “But we learned how to fish together — who would do what — and it started to click and work out later in the year.”
It all takes time. Fishing requires the whole body and recruits the full faculties of the mind to outsmart a fish and work within situationally specific elements — it’s infinitely more complex than non-anglers realize. To any anglers, I apologize in advance for the details I skim or gloss over. Fishing is a dense, bottomless collection of knowledge endemic to every body of water or waterway and each species.
“I love watching them succeed — even struggle — and figure it out,” Cody said. “They’re receptive and constantly learning. They’ve shown me a thing or two.”
Cohen and Easton were tested around the Tri-Cities on the Columbia River and Moses Lake. At each setting, they had to consider the weather, air and water temperatures, water level, time of day, current (if there is one) and season. Not to mention all the rods, reels, and bait they’ve prepped in advance and how that tackle is presented to the bass.
“No matter what you know, it can change one day,” Easton said. “It can always be different.”
All these problematic points converge and align to influence the behavior of the fish in a three-dimensional space. To hook a bass, they’ve learned to trust the process they’ve cultivated over the years and each other.
Preparation, patience, perseverance, and adaptability are the mechanisms that drive successful fishing. And when you’re part of a team — communication.
“If you have terrible communication, and you hook a big fish you might lose it without help,” Cohen said.
Easton echoed a similar thought when he said, “If you're going far with it, you have to have a partner you can trust. You can’t do it by yourself — it’s definitely a team effort.”
Prepping for these tournaments, they in part rely upon their collective experience on the Columbia River and Moses Lake. If allowed, they can pre-fish the location one week before the tournament to get a sense of the conditions. They also research up to two weeks of data in advance to determine trends but that can all be upended if the weather takes a turn on the tournament day.
“They have a mind of their own,” Cody said. “I learn something new every day. Those who win, just figured out what the fish were doing that day. It's like a game of chess.”
The boys fill their boat deck with up to 25 spinning rods and baitcasters, all rigged to accommodate their strategy and various other scenarios should they likely need to improvise. After a drivers meeting that informs the teams of size minimums based on the body of water and type of tournament, out-of-bounds areas, and weigh-in times, the boats work their way out into the water — the fishing is on.
These tournaments start between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and run for the next eight to 10 hours — a structure more akin to a marathon than a sprint — it all depends on daylight.
There are many highs and lows while on the water. Adrenaline can peak while they settle into their spot, with a fish on the line, when time winds down, and can dip while they wait to see if their tactics bear fruit. It’s a tug-of-war between active pursuit and patience.
Cody recalled a time when the boys were tested to the extremes on this point. During one tournament — after going five hours in cold, windy weather without a bite and the weigh-in deadline looming in their near future — they made a choice. At this point in their fishing careers, they both were mature enough to know when to let go, move on, and scrap the original plan to pivot into something else.
“We were out of spots and had no clue what to do,” Easton said. “There was still time to fish, so I thought we should roll over near the pump house and Cohen caught three fish. It showed us how tough it could be.”
They reeled in the final catch within the last 15 minutes to make the weigh-in. It took every minute and it paid off. They placed second. When a tournament ends, they show the fish respect and return them — still living — to the water.
What stuck out most to Cody was, “their drive,” he said. “They constantly learn. They’re just focused on trying to get better. You see it in what they do. They have a never-give-up attitude. They stick with it and don’t give up.”
After placing second four times and first once with two "biggest fish" trophies, the team had earned enough points to win the state title and qualify for the Strike King Bassmaster High School Championship at Lake Heartwell, South Carolina — the de facto national championship on July 27-29.
Last year, the event drew 315 boats and teams from 39 states and Canada. Cody, Cohen, and his cousin were one of the teams that had to travel the farthest distance to make the event. They drove their boat from East Wenatchee.
When reflecting on his junior year of fishing, Cohen said, “I love it. It’s an experience I feel everyone should have. It’s inspirational, and life-changing. It just feels right to be on the water where nothing else matters.”
Easton recently graduated from Hanford High School in Richland and is looking at lineman school while Cohen has one more year at Eastmont. Both hope strong performances at nationals will lead to college scholarships.
As they face their future potential and the unfamiliar void of adulthood — one angler at this moment and the other a year away — it all must seem a little less daunting when you already know how to fish.
If you’d like to support the boys and ease the financial burden, you can visit their GoFundMe page.