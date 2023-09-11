Benson and Wild vs. Everett

Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson races the puck through center ice during Wenatchee’s 4-3 overtime win at the Everett Silvertips Sunday afternoon. Benson posted a hat trick, helping the Wild come back from an early 2-0 deficit on the way to the win.

 Provided photo/ Kristin Ostrowski

EVERETT — Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson has made quite an introduction to his new fans during his first two games in a Wild uniform.

One night after posting a goal and an assist in Wenatchee’s 4-2 defeat against the Tri-City Americans, Benson led the response on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena, posting a hat trick in a 4-3 overtime win over the Everett Silvertips to close out the Silvertips’ annual Preseason Classic.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?