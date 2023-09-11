Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson races the puck through center ice during Wenatchee’s 4-3 overtime win at the Everett Silvertips Sunday afternoon. Benson posted a hat trick, helping the Wild come back from an early 2-0 deficit on the way to the win.
EVERETT — Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson has made quite an introduction to his new fans during his first two games in a Wild uniform.
One night after posting a goal and an assist in Wenatchee’s 4-2 defeat against the Tri-City Americans, Benson led the response on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena, posting a hat trick in a 4-3 overtime win over the Everett Silvertips to close out the Silvertips’ annual Preseason Classic.
The Wild response came from a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, after the Silvertips set the pace in a first period that saw the hosts post 13 shots to Wenatchee’s three. With six seconds left on a roughing call to open the second period, Ben Hemmerling tipped in a blue-line shot from Ty Gibson, putting Everett in front at the 1:54 mark. The Silvertips doubled the lead at 6:10 on a wrister in front of the net from Teague Patton.
With 5:17 left in the period, Benson switched on the afterburners and caught up with Evan Friesen’s chip out of the Wild zone, driving the puck in for a breakaway goal to halve the lead. Benson was stationed in front of the net on Graham Sward’s shot from the left point with 10 seconds left in the stanza, but Sward’s chance sneaked through cleanly to tie the game at 2-2 going to the break.
The teams battled to a stalemate through much of the third, but with Julius Miettinen serving a minor for slashing, Benson hammered home a one-timer on a backhand pass from Karter Prosofsky to put the Wild in front with 3:14 to go. The Silvertips ensured the lead would hold only briefly, though – Caden Brown put away his chance on the doorstep to tie the game with 1:51 to play, forcing Wenatchee’s first extra session as a WHL club.
Everett led the shots-on-goal margin in all three periods, but Wenatchee posted four shots in overtime to the Silvertips’ two. The last of those four chances came with 1:23 left, as Benson finished an odd-man rush alongside Friesen for his third goal of the game.
Daniel Hauser went the distance for the win in net, making 42 saves on 45 Everett shots. Tyler Palmer was a perfect 7-for-7 during his half of the contest for the Silvertips, while Ethan Chadwick took the loss in relief with 11 saves. Each team enjoyed success on the power play, with Everett going 1-for-5 and Wenatchee finishing 1-for-4. The Wild were perfect on their first eight penalty-killing chances of the preseason prior to Hemmerling’s early second-period goal.
Up next for the Wild is a two-day trip to Kennewick to participate in the Tri-City Americans’ annual preseason tournament. The opening game of the weekend pits Wenatchee against the Spokane Chiefs, with Friday’s puck drop at Toyota Arena slated for 3:05 p.m.
The Wild return to home ice on Sept. 22 to officially open their new era in the WHL against the Portland Winterhawks. The home opener is also the team’s “509 Night” with commemorative tickets and magnet schedules for the first 1,000 fans in the door.
Tickets for all Wenatchee Wild home regular-season contests are on sale now, and season tickets are still available by calling (509) 888-7825 or visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
