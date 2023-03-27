WENATCHEE — If the British Columbia Hockey League regular season consists of 54 quizzes spread over a six-month span, then that means the start of final exams for the Wenatchee Wild is now just a few days away.

The Wild earned a passing grade in their final test of the 2022-23 campaign on Saturday night, taking an early lead on the way to a 5-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters at Town Toyota Center.



