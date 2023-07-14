Wenatchee's Liam Kapeikis places sixth overall at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

U.S. Figure Skating Liam Kapeikis skates in the U.S. National Championships last February in San Jose, California. During the competition, Kapeikis finished sixth overall. The next month, he finished 14th at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Before Wenatachee-native Liam Kapeikis, 19, steps out onto the ice, he commits to blocking out all the hoopla surrounding senior-level competitive figure skating. The other skaters, the music, the audience and the announced scores all dissolve into a void he won’t acknowledge.

But there always comes a moment at every competition, the brief interlude between the start of his program and the end of another’s, that he can’t avoid.

Liam Kapeikis at the 2022 Skate America figure skating competition

Liam Kapeikis arcs across the ice at the 2022 Skate America figure skating grand prix at Tenley E. Albright Performance Center in Norwood, Massachusetts held October 21–23. He placed seventh at the event. 


