COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Before Wenatachee-native Liam Kapeikis, 19, steps out onto the ice, he commits to blocking out all the hoopla surrounding senior-level competitive figure skating. The other skaters, the music, the audience and the announced scores all dissolve into a void he won’t acknowledge.
But there always comes a moment at every competition, the brief interlude between the start of his program and the end of another’s, that he can’t avoid.
The roar of a standing ovation preceded Kapeikis last January at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California but it wasn’t for him and the subsequent silence that filled SAP Center Arena must have been deafening as the crowd returned to their seats.
The previous skater had captured the crowd and to follow the emotional peak of a moment like that can be disorienting. As Kapeikis circled the ice in preparation for his men’s singles long program, he remembered noticing.
“I was very nervous,” he said. “I made a mistake.”
He recovered quickly from the early flub and the final result (144.58) contributed to the best overall score (226.55) he’s had to date when combined with his short program (82.27) — also a personal best. He believes that’s what earned him sixth place.
Four Continents championships
The following month, Kapeikis competed at the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs.
“That was a great learning competition,” he said. “But one of my rougher events as far as how I performed. I didn’t have the skate I wanted.”
He scored 71.43 for his short program, 126.57 for the long and 198 overall to place 14th.
“It was amazing to be a part of such a large event in the U.S.,” he said.
Kapeikis was competing in his second year as a senior — the highest level of figure skating outside the Olympics — and it was his first international championship at that level. He competed against skaters from Japan, Canada and South Korea — the highest a fellow U.S. skater finished was Jimmy Ma and Maxim Naumov in ninth and 10th place, respectively.
Ranking progression
Competing at that level requires a ranking. To earn a world ranking, the International Skating Union (ISO) has derived a merit-based system that refers to previous and current season performances to determine where in the world standings each skater is placed for each event. As of July 13, Kapeikis is ranked 36th in men’s singles. Only six U.S. skaters are ranked higher.
“It feels good. It’s a big standard to hold up to but I’m not super worried about it. I don’t pay close attention to it,” he said.
The latest competitions and ranking have only been one of the many stepping stones Kapeikis strode while building his body of work.
He began building that foundation with his parents and the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club from a young age before he and his mother moved to Blaine three years ago to be closer to his coach, Keegan Murphy, who trains skaters just across the border in Richmond, British Columbia.
“When they choose the Olympic team they look at your body of work over the last four years,” Kapeikis said.
That process began two years ago with his first domestic senior year. He built upon his resume when he started competing internationally last year.
“It’s been going quite well,” he said. “I’m in a good position with a trajectory to be a factor for the next Olympics. I’m very hopeful. But it depends on where I’m at at the time of competition.”
Training and motivation
Competitions throughout the skating season slowly begin in June or July with one or two smaller events and build to larger ones as the season progresses which typically ends in March or April.
That leaves virtually no time off. And even in the summer, Kapeikis has little rest. To maintain his best, he must be as finely honed as the skates he slides on and continually strives for improvements.
Most days he rises early and warms up for 45 minutes before hitting the ice for the next two-and-a-half hours. Immediately following every practice session is a 30-minute cooldown period and one to two hours of off-ice training.
Pilates, ballet, weightlifting, and cardio all help to build a better skater but at this level, where everyone is elite, growth isn’t measured by leaps and bounds but by infinitesimal improvements. Many of these are unnoticed until previous performances are compared to where they are now.
“The stepping stones are small,” he said. “Right now I’m developing quads. From last season to now, they’re much more developed.”
Kapeikis landed a quadruple salchow in competition for the first time last year but this season, he’s already added two different quad jumps to his long program. Each program develops as the skater adds skills to their repertoire.
After each season, he usually swaps either the long or short program with a new one arranged in collaboration with his choreographer, Joey Russell. This year, he’s swapped both programs for new ones that were finalized two to three months ago.
All these elements are part of what motivates him and what motivates him has evolved over the years.
“That’s what I like,” he said. “It’s a good mix of the physical and artistry. I love the sport and now I get to travel all over the world, which is really nice — meet different people and connect to different audiences and build myself up in the skating world.”
There’s also another element that hadn’t crossed his mind until recently.
“At this point, I’m getting some fans,” he said with a chuckle. “I’d like to please them, too, and work to get better.”
The upcoming season
As a fresh season begins to ramp up with a small competition in California and a small international event in Boston on the horizon, he was able to enjoy more than his birthday and the coming months two weeks ago, when the ISU announced that he’d be competing in the Skate Canada International. A grand prix event held October 27-29 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.
Only 12 skaters in each of the six events were selected to compete.
“I’m very happy to get Skate Canada this year — it’s very difficult,” he said. “Last year I had Skate America. A main goal is to get a second grand prix two years in a row.”
He just had to train before the celebratory dinner with his mother and grandmother, of course.