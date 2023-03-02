NCW — The 2022-2023 4A boys basketball regular season has ended, and the Big 9 All-Conference Boys Basketball Selections are in.

For the second time in a row, Eastmont stand-out Eamon Monahan was honored as the Big 9 Player of the Year. He also made the All-Defense team.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?