NCW — The 2022-2023 4A boys basketball regular season has ended, and the Big 9 All-Conference Boys Basketball Selections are in.
For the second time in a row, Eastmont stand-out Eamon Monahan was honored as the Big 9 Player of the Year. He also made the All-Defense team.
Blake Garza from Davis received Defensive Player of the Year honors while Davis coach Eli Juarez took home the Coach of the Year.
The First Team honors went to Eastmont’s Reece Gallaher. West Valley’s Landen Birley and Parker Mills, Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado, and Davis’ Cesar Hernandez rounded out the team.
The Second Team honors went to Rivers Cook from Wenatchee. Davis’ Finnegan Anderson and Brandon Lee, Moses Lake’s Kyson Thomas and West Valley’s Tommy Meluskey made the team.
Sunnyside’s Max Garcia and Noah McNair, Moses Lake’s Blaine Macdonald, Davis’ Blake Garza, and Amir Mitchel from Eisenhower received honorable mentions.
The All-Defense Team honors went to Eastmont’s Eamon Monahan. Also on the team were West Valley’s Landen Birley, Moses Lake’s Kyson Thomas, Sunnyside’s Max Garcia, and Davis’ Cesar Hernandez.
Wenatchee’s Rivers Cook and Eastmont’s Reece Gallaher received defensive honorable mention awards. It was also given to Davis’ Brandon Lee, Moses Lake’s Blaine McDonald and Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado and Aiden Cazares.
A Sportsmanship Team Award was given to one player from every team. For Eastmont, that award went to Cade Schindele. For Wenatchee, it was Rivers Cook.
For the rest of the conference, it went to Davis’ Finnegan Anderson, Eisenhower’s Jovan Davis, Sunnyside’s Aiden Cazares, West Valley’s Brady Komstadius, and Moses Lake’s Keston Roylance.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone