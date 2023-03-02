NCW — Now that the 2022/23 regular season is over, the Big 9 All-Conference Girls Basketball selections are in, and both Wenatchee and Eastmont have made several of the teams.
But first, Davis made a clean sweep of all top three honors. The Player of the Year Esmeralda Galindo, Defensive Player of the Year Shaela Allen, and Coach of the Year Akil White were all from Davis.
The First Team honors went to Davis’ Neveah Patterson and Shaela Allen Griggs, Sunnyside’s Baylee Maldonado, West Valley’s Laiken Hill, and Eisenhower’s Mary Jones.
The Second Team honors went to Eastmont’s Elizabeth Heinz, Moses Lake’s Lexi Cox, Eisenhower’s Nevaeh Lopez, Davis’ Leilani Johnson, and Sunnyside’s Jansyn Carrizales.
Wenatchee’s Maren Stuber, Eastmont’s Noelia Johnson, Sunnyside’s Lili Briones, West Valley’s Julianna Bell, Davis’ Sara Rodriguez, and Moses Lake’s Sydney Macdonald and Marrissa Bischoff received defensive honorable mentions.
The All-Defense Team honors went to Moses Lake’s Marissa Bischoff, Davis’ Leilani Johnson, Eisenhower’s Ariana Ramos, West Valley’s Laiken Hill, and Sunnyside’s Jansyn Carrizales.
Eastmont’s Kylee Weems and Elizabeth Heinz, Wenatchee’s Rylee Jones, and Sunnyside’s Baylee Maldonado and Saraii Gonzalez received defensive honorable mentions.
A Sportsmanship Team Award was given to one player from every team. For Wenatchee, that award went to Gabby Volyn. For Eastmont, it was Emma Bergan.
Davis’ Tia Campbell, Eisenhower’s Savannah Bryan, Moses Lake’s Kylee Voss, Sunnyside’s Jenny Lopez, and West Valley’s Avarie Fries also received the recognition.
