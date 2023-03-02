NCW — Now that the 2022/23 regular season is over, the Big 9 All-Conference Girls Basketball selections are in, and both Wenatchee and Eastmont have made several of the teams.

But first, Davis made a clean sweep of all top three honors. The Player of the Year Esmeralda Galindo, Defensive Player of the Year Shaela Allen, and Coach of the Year Akil White were all from Davis.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?