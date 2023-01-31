SUNNYSIDE — Earlier this season, Eastmont boys basketball lost to the Sunnyside Grizzlies 60-48. The Wildcats, however, have been hot recently. They've won seven of their last 10 games, including their second meeting against Sunnyside Saturday night, 60-52.
The night before, Eastmont beat Wenatchee for the second time this season by a narrow margin 67-62. Beating their cross-river rival was enough momentum to upset the second-in-league Grizzlies and snap their four-game win streak.
Eastmont girls' basketball showed quite an improvement against Sunnyside over the weekend. Earlier this month, the Wildcats were left with a 40-point gap to fill after their first loss to Sunnyside. Saturday night, they closed the gap but ultimately lost 73-51.
This continued a five-game win streak for the second in the league, and 20th in the state, Grizzlies, but Eastmont nearly halved the point gap to mark a noticeable improvement in just three weeks.
Eastmont is now 3-6 in league play and tied with West Valley for fifth in the league standings.
Sunnyside’s record improves to 7-3.
Eastmont hosts Eisenhower Saturday for 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. tipoffs.
