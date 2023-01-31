SUNNYSIDE — Earlier this season, Eastmont boys basketball lost to the Sunnyside Grizzlies 60-48. The Wildcats, however, have been hot recently. They've won seven of their last 10 games, including their second meeting against Sunnyside Saturday night, 60-52.

The night before, Eastmont beat Wenatchee for the second time this season by a narrow margin 67-62. Beating their cross-river rival was enough momentum to upset the second-in-league Grizzlies and snap their four-game win streak.



