EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont boys basketball’s last regular season game was held Saturday night, saving their fourth-highest point total for Senior Night as they handed Moses Lake their third straight loss, 82-65.
The game cemented their regular season record at 8-4, tying with West Valley for second place. To break the tie, they went to a point system, which favored the Rams, seeding them at second and Eastmont at third for Districts.
It almost didn’t happen. Despite beating Moses Lake last month by 21, the first half of their second meeting was much closer. The Wildcats were down by three at the half.
Eastmont flipped a switch in the second half, dominating the boards on both ends which fed second-chance opportunities and endless transition points. The culmination of this streak propelled the Wildcats to another win, outscoring Moses Lake 49-29 in the second half.
Eamon Monahan led with a double-double 37 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Reece Gallaher followed with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Eastmont girls basketball, just one month ago, lost to Moses Lake by 26 points. Saturday night, Eastmont snapped a three-game losing streak with an upset win over the Mavericks 45-37.
The Wildcats broke Moses Lake’s two-game winning streak, improving their record and finishing out the regular season 4-8.
Eastmont boys host Wenatchee in a loser-out play-in game Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastmont girls play at Eisenhower in a loser-out play-in game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone