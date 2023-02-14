EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont boys basketball’s last regular season game was held Saturday night, saving their fourth-highest point total for Senior Night as they handed Moses Lake their third straight loss, 82-65.

The game cemented their regular season record at 8-4, tying with West Valley for second place. To break the tie, they went to a point system, which favored the Rams, seeding them at second and Eastmont at third for Districts.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

