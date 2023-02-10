YAKIMA — Eastmont and West Valley boys basketball have been in lockstep with each other all season. They hold near identical league and overall records, but Eastmont holds one thing over the Rams head.
Last month, their first meeting of the season, the Wildcats beat the Rams by five points.
Friday night could have gone either way. Both teams were on winning streaks, Eastmont with three, and West Valley with two. But the Rams edged them 71-56.
Eastmont is now 7-4 in league. West Valley is 8-3.
Eastmont girls basketball has had a rough patch the last couple of games. West Valley, their Friday night opponent, has had the same experience, only the Rams have lost four in a row.
Like the boys, these two teams share identical records. And also like the boys, Eastmont had been able to edge West Valley in league ranking based on the result of their only other meeting this season, when the Wildcats won by 13.
But the Rams dug deep and won 53-40.
Eastmont is now 3-8 in league. West Valley is 4-7.
Eastmont hosts Moses Lake for their last regular season games Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone