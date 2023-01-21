WENATCHEE — While the Panthers girls' basketball has struggled to find their first win this season, they’ve shown signs of recent improvement.
Last weekend they recorded one of their highest single-game point totals against Eisenhower. Friday night, however, would be a different test against West Valley.
Just three games into the season the Rams delivered a 45-point loss to Wenatchee, and the Panthers were looking to close the gap, and they did. The Rams won 71-31.
Wenatchee’s defense early on forced tough shots the Rams couldn’t finish. But halfway through the quarter, the Rams popped the lid off the rim with Laiken Hill hitting three three-pointers and a steady offensive flow from Julianna Bell to lead the quarter 17-2.
The Rams instituted a full-court press, despite the rising number of fouls it collected. For the most part, Wenatchee handled the pressure. Turnovers usually occurred in the front court, but when the Panthers could put a quick transition together they got looks at the basket.
Wenatchee’s first points came from a press-breaker after Karsyn Garcia Miller finished on a break near the end of the first quarter.
“We’re getting shots, and executing more offense,” Wenatchee Head Coach Emma Dormaier said. “Putting the ball in the basket is a challenge and turnovers. But we know we’ve made improvements.”
Wenatchee got early second-quarter points, but West Valley kept forcing turnovers, pulling down offensive rebounds, and hitting shots.
In the second quarter, Wenatchee put together a blistering 7-0 run over a minute. Free throws from Miller, a three from Gabby Volyn, and to polish it off, a banked three after a steal from Zayli Stegeman 28-13.
It helped them earn a 19-point quarter that matched West Valley. One of their best of the season 36-21.
“It was a good second quarter,” Dormaier said. “We keep having good increments of time. We’re working on putting them all together to have a complete game.”
The last half was all West Valley. Volyn had an offensive burst in the fourth, but Wenatchee was outscored 35-10.
Volyn led Wenatchee with 14 points, and Miller and Maren Stuber each added six. Stegeman also finished with five.
For West Valley, Hill led with 28 points, and Bell added 16.
Wenatchee’s remains winless in league play, and will host Moses Lake Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone