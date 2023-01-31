WENATCHEE — Over the weekend, Wenatchee boys basketball hosted the 16th in the state, league-leading, Davis Pirates. With only one loss in the Big 9 so far this season, the Pirates posted another dominant win over the Panthers, winning 81-41.
Their last meeting was a similar story. Only this time, by a thin margin, the Panthers were held to their fourth-lowest point total on the season, and Davis hit their season high of 81, for a third time.
Wenatchee is now 1-9 in the league.
Davis’s record improves to 8-1.
Wenatchee girls basketball was fresh off one of their best games of the season, but it wasn’t enough momentum to curb the third in the state, first in the league, Davis Pirates.
Still undefeated in league and on a nine-game winning streak, Davis performed a near identical encore over Wenatchee Saturday night, winning 68-34.
Davis scored one more point against Wenatchee than their previous encounter, but two out of five of Wenatchee’s top-scoring games have been against Davis.
Wenatchee is now 0-10. Davis’ record improves to 9-0.
Wenatchee travels to Sunnyside Friday for 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
