WENATCHEE — Over the weekend, Wenatchee boys basketball hosted the 16th in the state, league-leading, Davis Pirates. With only one loss in the Big 9 so far this season, the Pirates posted another dominant win over the Panthers, winning 81-41.

Their last meeting was a similar story. Only this time, by a thin margin, the Panthers were held to their fourth-lowest point total on the season, and Davis hit their season high of 81, for a third time.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

