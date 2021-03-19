MOSES LAKE — It can be difficult in any sport to stand out, especially football.
The same jersey, the same shoulder pad and helmet combo that morphs everyone into nearly the same bulky silhouette.
One of 22 athletes. Sometimes it's hard to keep track of all the notable contributors.
Eastmont had a night like that Friday in Moses Lake.
Everyone chipped in and put a whole game together until the final whistle, and the Wildcats won big 35-13.
“I thought we had some good things going,” Eastmont Head Coach Mike Don said after the win. “Our defensive line put constant pressure on the quarterback. Max Prazer was everywhere. I think he made 4 out of every 5 tackles.”
The offense was a mixed production.
Chance Garcia had a 35-yard kick return. Luke Gale, a freshman quarterback, threw for 2 touchdowns. Corbin Keys and Payton Guest each ran for about 100-yards. Not to mention Dillon Esparza’s 60-yard touchdown.
These were just a few, and an excellent example of the depth of the Wildcat roster that they will be reaping the benefits for seasons to come.
“We got a lot of young guys playing time,” Don said.
The Wildcats took control of the game early and maintained it all the way through the half, leading 21-7. They gave up one touchdown in each half, each coming near the end. The first after a coverage mishap and the last from a strong drive right in the final minute.
So, despite the strong, well-rounded turnout, Don still sees some improvements to be made.
“We’re still working on some things, but we came out strong," he said.
Eastmont will look to continue with their dominant play next week against Ephrata at home. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.