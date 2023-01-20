WENATCHEE — Last week, Wenatchee wrestling completed a herculean task. They snapped a generations-long losing streak. One that has been cultivated since the 80s and runs as far back as the inception of Wenatchee's wrestling program.

On Jan. 12, the Panthers found a way to beat Moses Lake 39-33.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?