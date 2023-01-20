WENATCHEE — Last week, Wenatchee wrestling completed a herculean task. They snapped a generations-long losing streak. One that has been cultivated since the 80s and runs as far back as the inception of Wenatchee's wrestling program.
On Jan. 12, the Panthers found a way to beat Moses Lake 39-33.
“I think the last time was 1986,” Wenatchee Head Coach Carlos Adamy said. “It was great for our program to break that streak. It was like David versus Goliath.”
One week later, still under the glow of such an accomplishment, they couldn’t rest easy. Technically, the league title was on the line Thursday night as they hosted Sunnyside, the only other undefeated team in the Big 9 after Wenatchee.
“It could have gone either way,” Adamy said. “A lot of our guys pulled through that weren’t expected to. Sunnyside was the heavy favorite, but it was really competitive.”
Sunnyside won 41-35, but it came down to the last heavyweight match. Wenatchee was neck-and-neck with the number-one-ranked team in the state with a long history.
“Knowing we can compete with these teams helps push us into districts. We have three to four wrestlers that have a really good shot at going far, plus a couple of wildcards,” Adamy said. “Anything is possible if we keep fighting.”
Also Thursday night, the Wenatchee Booster Club honored a member of the wrestling coaching staff, Dustin Fisher, by inducting him into the Hall of Fame.
Adamy knows he’s lucky to have him. “He is a huge support to me and the success of our program. It’s not just me. It’s our coaching staff and the people around us.”
Wenatchee crosses the river to finish the regular season with a match against Eastmont Thursday at 7 p.m.
