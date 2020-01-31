EAST WENATCHEE — Isaac Wellborn and the Eastmont Wildcats got back on track Friday night after having their six-game winning streak snapped last weekend, beating the Moses Lake Chiefs 76-61 at home.
Welborn paced the squad with 22 points and nine rebounds, but he got plenty of help as well. Evan Smith chipped in 12 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out six assists. Lane Keller added 13 points, seven rebounds, pocketed three steals and senior Trey Haberlock drained three corner 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
“The thing about us is anybody can score,” Eastmont head coach George Juarez said after the win. “We have good young men that can shoot the basketball and put the ball in the hole. Not having Cael (Flanagan) tonight hurt us; we weren’t able to control the boards as much, but overall we were pretty good.”
Moses Lake hung around throughout the first three quarters, mainly because of their 6-foot-7 guard Kyle Karstetter, who dropped 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. But Eastmont was able to contain him everyone else for the most part.
The first quarter was pretty much even but Welborn was cooking early. The senior recorded Eastmont’s first eight-points and scored 11 in the quarter.
Karstetter started heating up in the second and pulled the Chiefs back within four points midway through the quarter. Moses Lake started to get some momentum, but it was all squashed after the Wildcats went on a 12-3 run to close out the half and take a 40-31 lead.
Eastmont just needed a few strong minutes to push the lead to double-digits and put Moses Lake away in the third, but the Chiefs were able to get back in the game and trailed by just four with a couple of minutes left. Eastmont pushed its lead to six on a final possession basket from Kahler Cannon.
What the Wildcats’ offense lacked in the third, they made up for in the fourth. Eastmont caught fire on offense and played tenacious defense, diving for balls and pocketing steals. The Wildcats poured in 25 points in the fourth to win by 15.
“It’s always difficult because sometimes young men’s minds’ are half on the next game, especially playing Wenatchee,” Juarez said. “But Moses Lake played extremely well. I’m glad we won that game so it’s on to the next one.”
Saturday is the big one. Juarez couldn’t remember the last time Eastmont swept Wenatchee in the regular season, but they’ll have a good shot.
“I would suspect it’s been a while, I just want them to play hard,” Juarez said. “It seems like I say the same thing before every game, ‘tough defense, control our rebounds and have confidence when you shoot.’ Tonight we did ok, tomorrow we’ll have to do a better.”
Tipoff at Wenatchee is at 7:30 p.m.