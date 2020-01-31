YAKIMA — The Panthers picked a perfect time to have one of their best bowling days of the season, as Wenatchee secured its bid to state next weekend in University Place after beating Eastmont, West Valley and (host) Ike by nearly 300 pins Friday afternoon at districts.
Jaiden Thompson led the way for Wenatchee and had one of her best days of the season, finishing with a team-high series of 622. But it almost didn’t come to fruition after head coach Jeremy Anders revealed that he nearly pulled her for another bowler in the fourth frame of the first game.
“Jaiden was struggling and we got another bowler ready in the fourth because she only had 30 pins in the first three frames,” Anders said. “She got a gutter on her first ball but then switched to another ball and threw it solid, right in the pocket and picked up the spare. So, I told her to use that ball and she lit it up from there. She went from nearly being pulled to having one of her best series of the season.”
Thompson, rejuvenated by the spare, recovered and finished out with a solid 182 in the first game. She remained hot in the second game and rolled a fantastic 262 before closing out the team-games with a 178 in the third.
Junior Kylah Hankins followed close behind Thompson with a 581 series after rolling a 197, 167 and 217.
Thompson and Hankins finished No. 1 and No. 2 in terms of individual scores, but since Wenatchee won the team competition the two individual bids to state went to West Valley’s Lani Makalii and Moses Lake’s Haley Rogers.
Eastmont’s Colby Hull came up just short of an individual state bid, finishing just 27 pins shy of Rogers.
The Wildcats bowled well but just had a couple of low scores in team-games, which ultimately cost them.
Ahead by nearly 200 pins, Wenatchee had a comfy lead heading into the seven Baker games.
That was until Eastmont cut the lead in half after rolling a 199 in the second Baker game — to Wenatchee’s (136).
“Everyone struggled in the first Baker game but Eastmont turned it up in the second and cut 65 pins right away,” Anders said. “That was huge. So, I told the girls that we had to turn it up, and they came around.”
Wenatchee bowled a 213 in the fifth Baker game, which essentially put the match away.
Typically a more subdued group, the Panthers allowed themselves to hoot a little bit once they clinched the district title.
“We probably went from the quietest team to the loudest once we knew we had it,” Anders said. “We celebrated a little bit and had a moment together and that was pretty cool. At the beginning of the year, our goal was to get back to state and focus on getting better. We know we have a challenge ahead but excited for the opportunity to (win state).”
On a sadder note, Elisha Ferguson, who has been a rock for Panthers all season injured her knee during her third team-game and was unable to continue. Cami Carter filled in her place and finished out the game, combining for a 172.
Just like they did for districts, Anders plans on taking the girls to Narrows Plaza a day early to get a feel for the lanes, and equally important, the atmosphere.
“I think it helps out a lot,” Anders said. “We struggled in Yakima so I wanted to get them down here and get comfortable with the bowling alley. But it’s interesting, it’s also about the seating area, approach and ball return. Just getting comfy with everything is (important).”
Wenatchee, and the other state participants, will bowl five team-games on Friday.
The teams that advance on from that will then bowl 14 Baker games Saturday morning for the state championship.
Friday’s team games will start at noon.