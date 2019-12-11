EAST WENATCHEE — It was a must-win for the defending Big 9 champion Wenatchee Panthers girls bowling team. Coming into the match on Wednesday, the Panthers were 3-2 in league play while the Cadets were unbeaten at 4-0.
If Wenatchee was going to stay in the league chase, they could not afford to fall further behind. The second frame of the first game, they were dealt another blow when junior Kylah Hankins, the reigning Big 9 Player of the Year, went out with an injury.
“We called up Cami Carter to replace her. She is a sophomore, first-year bowler. Cami Carter steps up as the anchor and bowls the first three strikes,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Anders.
Carter helped pace the Panthers with a win in the first game, bowling a 167. Elisha Ferguson led Wenatchee with a 177. The Panthers won the first game 743-699.
Wenatchee started off slowly in the second game. It seemed they were heading for a certain loss trailing by 95 pins going into the seventh frame.
“That is a lot of pins to make up. We really turned it around those last few frames. The girls who were struggling pulled out some good stuff. They bowled really well,” Anders said.
Junior Kayla Musgrove bowled a sizzling 213, with three strikes in her last four frames. Jaden Thompson finished off with four strikes to bowl a 178. Shaye Kennedy bowled a 144. Elisha Ferguson a 127 and Carter a 129.
Wenatchee bowled a red-hot 791 to win the game 791-774. For Ike, Sadi Summers and Sydney Turner each bowled 161 to pace the Cadets.
“Cami finished off strong. Shaye struggled that game. She started off with four or five open frames. She finished strong,” Anders said. “That was an entire team win, which set us up well with Bakers. We had a cushion going into Bakers.”
Wenatchee had a 61 pin lead going into the Bakers. Wenatchee lost the first Baker 134-128. They were still in good shape going into the second Baker. The Panthers lost the second Baker 144-138. Since the match was tied 2-2, the winner goes the team with the most pins. The Panthers won 1,800 to 1,751 for a 49-pin victory.
“We had a cushion going into Bakers. We stayed right with them for both Baker games to get the win. That was our biggest W of the year,” Anders said. “We had a little cushion there, some 61 pins. The first Baker game we were right there. The second Baker game, we stayed right there. It was pretty amazing to see the team come together on that one too.”
Anders said they will be getting some girls back in mid-December. The Panthers are bowling in the prestigious Tower Classic this weekend. He’s hoping to have nearly everyone back including Hankins.
Against Ike, they were about at 70 percent, he said.
“We stepped up and bowled a 790, which is probably one of the top games in the whole league. That’s without two of our top bowlers. It was a big win with impressive scores,” he said. “Kayla has really stepped up her game this year. Did not bowl last year. She was the anchor of our Baker games. There were a lot of girls stepping up.”
Wenatchee improved to 4-2 in Big 9 play and 4-2 overall. Eisenhower fell to 4-1 in Big 9 play and 6-1 overall.
Moses Lake is 4-1, 5-2. Eastmont is 3-2, 4-2. West Valley is 3-3, 4-3.
Even though Wenatchee and Eastmont have dominated the league over the years, it looks like it will be a real race to the league title this year.
“It’s a balanced league this year. There are five teams in contention, Wenatchee, Eastmont, West Valley, Moses Lake, and Eisenhower. The key is to win league so you can host districts. That is an advantage,” Anders said.