EAST WENATCHEE — Six weeks into the bowling season and the Eastmont Wildcats (3-2) are starting to find their groove, sweeping both Moses Lake and Davis on consecutive days at Eastmont Lanes.
Though they lost essentially everyone from the team that won the last three state titles and have a young core, the Wildcats have plenty of fire-power. Sophomores Courenne Wancho, Katie Heinz and Colby Hull all bowled over 170 Tuesday against the Chiefs — including Hull’s team-high 226 in the final game — and senior Megan Lindell bowled a 175.
Eastmont then dominated the Davis Pirates on Wednesday, building a big lead early in both games before winning by 222 pins in the first game and 142 pins in the second.
Heinz led the Wildcats with a personal best 221, which she bowled in the second game after closing out with six straight strikes. Alvia Ellington, who kept drawing nines on her first ball in the opening game and finished with a 135, recovered for a nice 193 in the second game. Hull, who has been a consistent leadoff for head coach Christy Binge this season, bowled a 173 and 184.
The Wildcats won by a larger margin in the first game but bowled better overall in the second. Davis did as well. At one point the Pirates pulled within 35 pins before Eastmont then closed nine-straight frames and 13 of its next 15 overall to push the lead back up to 100 pins.
Eastmont combined for just a 155 and 130 in the two bakers, but both scores were good enough to sweep Davis.
“I think we came together,” Eastmont head coach Christy Binge said Wednesday. “I’ve known this whole time that they have potential but I didn’t think they all believed it. As long as they keep improving, we’ll get better and better. I thought the combination of girls we used today and yesterday produced well with an 877 and 858. The baker games we need to work on, we used to be hot and we’re not so hot right now, but that will come with time.”
Binge has been impressed with how Maddy Eaton has been in her first year on the lanes. She started out bowling around 110 in practice but has been kissing 150’s the past two days.
After a 154, 158 on Tuesday Eaton bowled a 167 in the first game on Wednesday before closing with a 126.
“That is very consistent and she has done very well,” Binge said. “She has great form, which is great because you can teach that person how to read the oil on the lane and how to roll the ball or push it out a little farther. That is the fun part. Usually that first year you’re trying to teach (the girls) how to walk, get a nice easy arm swing and find the same arc all the time. Then you move on to how balls react to oil on the lane.”
Loaded with underclassmen this was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Eastmont, but if they keep on this track they will have another chance to do some damage at districts. Eisenhower and Wenatchee both have strong teams as well.
The girls have the rest of the week off before Ellensburg makes the trip up Tuesday for another afternoon tilt at Eastmont Lanes.
First roll is at 2 p.m.