EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats, in their first Big 9 matchup of the season, met the Eisenhower Cadets at home Saturday night. Eastmont has already been battle-tested in their first two games, both being decided in the final minutes, and hoped this game would be a little different as they faced the Cadets who had yet to win this season. Eastmont, though constantly tested, held the lead for the majority of the game and walked away with a victory 89-71.
Eastmont came out strong and eager. They quickly took the lead through defensive anticipation and their ability to hit the jumper but, perhaps, they were a little overeager. From tipoff, the Wildcats put several of their starters in foul trouble because of an over-aggressive defense, luckily, their bench was ready and responded.
Eastmont showed their versatility like when Evan Smith, in what would be on almost constant repeat, stole the ball off of a full-court-press and sprinted half the court for an easy layup. Or when Cael Flanagan, who’s normally in the post, squared up behind the arc and sunk a deep three and just a minute later Lane Keller pump-faked and drove around his defender from the top of the key for a contested lay-in to increase the lead 18-7. But Eisenhower clawed their way back by hitting shots and free-throws in a 12-5 run that got them within one to finish the quarter 25-24.
“We got into a bit of foul trouble,“ said Eastmont Boys Head Coach George Juarez. “We’d have a comfortable lead then we’d give it up.”
The first part of the second quarter would be the most contested of the game when the Cadets briefly fought their way back to take the lead, only momentarily holding it before Eastmont took it back where it slowly inflated.
The Wildcats got most of their points by pushing the ball after forcing turnovers or transitioning quickly after collecting rebounds like when Isaac Wellborn went coast-to-coast for a lay-in but also by hitting their shots. Trey Haberlock hit two three’s within 30 seconds of each other to increase the lead 35-28. They finished the quarter strong when Wes McIlwaine drew a charge. The Wildcats led 49-37.
Not much changed in the second half. Wellborn drew an early charge and Flanagan had a big block. They even felt so bold as to attempt an alley-oop dunk but eventually settled for a put-back two when it missed the mark, increasing the lead 53-39. Eisenhower got a little spark from Teddy Rodriguez when he stole the ball, sprinted half the court and went baseline for a reverse lay-in to bring the score to 55-47. But the Cadets would only get as close seven before finishing the quarter down 67-55.
The fourth quarter was yet another battle. The Cadets gave Eastmont a brief scare when they went on an 8-0 run to get the deficit to 76-71 with three minutes left mostly fueled by their sharpshooter Abram Fernandez but the Wildcats had their own response when they went on a 13-0 run to finish the night.
“(Eisenhower) was a scrappy team and they shot the three well at the end,” said Juarez. “What I was really, really happy with was the contribution from our bench. We played a lot of guys and they were able to maintain the lead or expand it. Game well-played.”
Eastmont’s Wellborn finished with 27 points and Smith had 20. Eisenhower’s Fernandez had 18. Eastmont’s Big 9 record improves to 1-0 and Eisenhower’s drops to 0-1. Eastmont plays West Valley at home Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.