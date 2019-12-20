EAST WENATCHEE — Poor shooting plagued Eastmont as the visiting West Valley Rams led the whole way to a 60-47 win on Friday. The Rams start a 7-foot-1 player and two 6-foot-6 players. They run a zone with a big man in the middle and that makes things tough.
Eastmont trailed 20-10 in the first quarter.
“Unfortunately in the first half, we had a combination of poor shooting as well as too many turnovers. It got us too far behind. We battled. We did a better job in the second,” said Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez.
The Wildcats could not quite find the offense in the second quarter, falling behind 33-17 at the half. Senior Isaac Wellborn started to heat up in the third quarter with a couple threes and drives to the hoop.
Eastmont cut the lead to 13 during the quarter but could get no closer. West Valley led 46-33 at the end of three quarters.
“It was reminiscent of a game we played last year at their place. We were able to play a lot better here against them. It is tough because it is hard to go inside. They do stretch you out a little bit with the widebodies,” Juarez said.
The Wildcats made a legit run the final quarter, cutting the lead to 10 points. They had the ball, down 10 points, but could not make the run they needed, losing 60-47.
“I want to think that we didn’t give in. We worked hard. We had a chance to get the score down to single digits and had the ball. Seemed like at critical times, we would turn the ball over,” Juarez said.
Eastmont had 12 turnovers, while West Valley had five. Wellborn led the Wildcats with 26 points. Drew Kinloch led the Rams with 17. The big man, Connor Turner, had 14 points and a couple of blocks.
Juarez said they need to work on their zone offense.
“The reality is I did not expect us to shoot as poorly. We’ve been shooting fairly well all year long. We have to improve our shooting, bottom line. We did not go to the line very often,” he said.
Eastmont fell to 1-1 in the Big 9 and 2-2 overall. West Valley improved to 1-1 in conference and 4-2 overall. On Saturday, Eastmont is at Moses Lake (1-0, 1-5).
Turnovers plague Eastmont girls in loss to West Valley
EAST WENATCHEE — Things did not go well for the Eastmont Wildcats in the first half against West Valley on Friday. The game could not have started any worse. The Rams nailed four threes in the first quarter on the way to a 21-0 lead.
In fact, Eastmont did not score a point until 6:26 of the second quarter. Unfortunately with 20 turnovers in the first half, the deficit only grew.
“The kids came out and did some good stuff, but too many turnovers. It could be preparation. We had a good week of practice. It wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Eastmont Head Coach Ron Stone. “They have good guard play. They have size. They have inside and outside. They go to the basket hard. That is a very good team. We missed some shots early. We had some shots.”
Stone was pleased his girls battled back after falling so far behind. He was happy with that. He pledged they would work on the fundamentals in practice.
West Valley led 32-11 at the half.
“Our girls don’t have a lot of experience at the varsity level. We lost some key people to injuries and graduation. It’s our job just to make them better. We talk about turnovers every day at practice,” Stone said. “When we scrimmage and make a turnover, there are consequences. Just the fundamental of coming to the ball. That would save us six turnovers. I need to do a better job of preparing my team.”
The Rams pushed the lead to 54-18 after three quarters. It wasn’t long into the fourth quarter before there was a running clock, which happens with a 40-point lead. The final score was 68-24.
Junior Jayden Brown led Eastmont with 11 points. West Valley had three girls in double figures, senior Ariel Winslow with 25, senior Shannon Curtis with 18 and junior Gilyan Landis with 12.
Eastmont finished with 31 turnovers, while the Rams had 11.
The Wildcats fell to 0-2 in conference and 0-4 overall. West Valley improved to 1-1 in conference and 2-5 overall.
Eastmont is at Moses Lake (1-1, 5-1) on Saturday.