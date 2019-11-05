EAST WENATCHEE — It was the first round of the Big 9 District Volleyball playoffs on Tuesday at Eastmont High School as Eastmont, the three seed, faced off against the six seed, Davis.
The Wildcats won both matches with the Pirates this season in straight sets, most recently on Oct. 24. Even though Eastmont prevailed in straight sets again, the Pirates showed some spunk and kept the sets close.
Eastmont Head Coach Karinne Davis said the Pirates played better than expected, but it is the playoffs.
“You can’t underestimate a team in the playoffs. That made it a fun game,” Davis said.
In the first set, the unforced errors kept Eastmont from running away with the game. It was a 13-11 game when the Wildcats won five straight points to lead 18-11. From there, Eastmont cruised to the win, 25-14.
Davis piled up 11 unforced errors in the game, while Eastmont had seven.
In game two, Eastmont jumped out to a 15-5 lead, but credit Davis for fighting back to tie the game at 15-15. Only an Ashlynn Grasseth kill off the block stopped the bleeding. Wildcat errors were not helping.
Eastmont went on a run to 21-15. Davis cut the lead to three at 21-18, but Olivia Stanaway served out the set as the Wildcats won 25-18. Davis blocking was causing problems for Eastmont hitters.
“Their middle was causing issues for our hitters. It was definitely an adjustment,” Davis said.
Eastmont had nine errors in the set, Davis five. The Pirates also had five blocks. The Wildcats had a great serving game with seven aces.
“The serving set the tone for sure. When we had the ball on the service line, it was our game,” Davis said.
The third set was close again. It was a two-point game for most of the set all the way to 18-16. Eastmont outscored Davis 7-1 down the stretch for the set and match win, 25-17.
Davis said her team did a good job of adjusting when they made a couple of errors.
“We were able to get out of it. We couldn’t do that at the beginning of the year. It was good to see that happening now in the playoffs,” she said.
In the final set, Davis had nine errors, Eastmont four. The Wildcats had 24 kills to eight for the Pirates. Senior Riley Hoff led Eastmont with eight kills.
Another positive for Davis was getting some younger players into the game.
“The upperclassmen took them under their wing and went after it. That’s awesome because it shows team unity, which is huge, especially at this point in the season,” Davis said. “If we are together, I believe we can go all the way.”
Moving forward, Davis said they will continue to work on serve-receive, like most other teams, feeling that is of utmost importance in the playoffs.
Next up for Eastmont, a District Playoff game against Moses Lake on Saturday at West Valley High School. It’s another loser-out game. The two teams split the season series, with Eastmont sweeping Moses Lake at home and the Chiefs sweeping the Wildcats at home just last Wednesday.
“That last time we played them was not our team. I don’t even know what to say about playing them last time. We’re going to need a lot of reps of defense because our defense was very off that game,” Davis said.
Davis felt her team was asleep last time they played Moses Lake.
“There were so many dropped balls. I don’t what the difference was. Maybe the team thought, we swept them before and we’ll sweep them again. I always tell them, don’t underestimate a team. Hopefully next time they are hungry for revenge,” she said.
If Eastmont can prevail against Moses Lake, they would play the loser of the District Championship, either Wenatchee or West Valley, for the league’s second berth to State.