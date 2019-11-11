YAKIMA — For the first time since 2012, the Wenatchee Panther volleyball team is headed to state. The Panthers defeated Moses Lake in the consolation game last Saturday at West Valley High School to secure the Big 9’s second seed to state.
Prior to playing Moses Lake, the Panthers played defending state champion West Valley in the Big 9 District championship game. Wenatchee had lost in straight sets twice to the Rams this season.
It looked like it would be a long afternoon as the Rams won the opening set 25-8. The Panthers won their first set from the Rams with a 25-21 victory in the second set. However, the experienced Rams won the final two sets, 25-20 and 25-19.
“We forced them into doing some things we wanted them to do. We forced them into some errors. There are typically not a team that makes errors. One thing that separated it was, in crucial moments, we had errors, whether it was a missed serve or tied up,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Connor Metcalfe.
Metcalfe said when you play good teams, they often have the ability to limit their errors in crucial moments.
“We just weren’t able to limit our errors in those crucial moments,” he said. “We had too many of those errors. It took place when we couldn’t afford it. It takes away from the momentum and good teams capitalize on that.”
Senior Emily Redman had 12 kills. Junior Alex Toth had 15 kills. Sophomore Abby Black had nine kills. Freshman Ashton McMahon was 21-of-24 serving with 4 aces. Junior Tessa White was 21-of-22 serving with one ace.
Even though they lost three times to West Valley, Metcalfe believes they are beatable.
“I think, stepping out with a little bit of confidence, they are a good team but a lot of times people look at them just because of their history, they are this indestructible team,” he said. “You can definitely play them in certain ways minimizing your errors. They are a good team. When it comes down to it, we just have to take care of our side of the net. We’re a good volleyball team.”
Wenatchee next played Moses Lake in the consolation game for the second berth to state. The Panthers had beaten the Chiefs twice this season, however, the last match went to five sets.
Wenatchee won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-14. Moses Lake came back with 25-21 set victory. The Panthers would hold on for the win 25-22 in the final set.
“They really start out flat. They don’t serve well. Their passing is not super great. They always figure it out and always rebound,” Metcalfe said of Moses Lake. “They come back strong. They did not make many service errors. Their serve-receive was phenomenal. They are just that scrappy defense team. They get balls up that many teams don’t. They make these reaction plays.”
Black had 13 kills and two blocks. Toth had 12 kills. White had 11 digs. Setter Irelyn Branam had 39 assists along with going 12-of-13 serving.
Metcalfe said making it to state is big for the program.
“We haven’t made it state since West Valley has been in the league. The last time we went was 2012. Coming in here the second year with me as the coach, it’s big for us,” he said. “We know a lot of people don’t respect us going in there. A lot of people haven’t heard of Wenatchee volleyball. We’re going to come in and train really hard in the next two weeks.”
The state 4A volleyball tournament starts Nov. 22 at Yakima Sun Dome. Brackets have not been announced yet.
“We’re going to scout the teams we’re playing. It’s exciting for us. It’s a big step. We want to build on this and leave a stronger legacy each year. Right now, we’re in state and the goal is to go and win it,” Metcalf said.
Wenatchee is 12-4 on the season.