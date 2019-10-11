EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcats remain unbeaten on the season with a dominating win over Davis on Friday night. Eastmont was able to do whatever it wanted on offense and defense as the Pirates looked hopelessly overmatched.
Davis came into the game 3-2 on the season so they weren’t terrible, but the Wildcats sure made them look awful as they rolled to a 42-16 win in a game that featured a second-half running clock.
“It was a good first half. We got after it early. We made a few mistakes. It could have been worse. The kids played well and we got to the running clock in the first half. We were able to get out fast in the second half,” said Eastmont Head Coach Michael Don.
On their first possession, Eastmont went 80 yards in 9-plays for the touchdown. The TD was set up by a 35-yard run by senior Carson Talley. Sophomore Corbin Keys took the pitch as the motion man and ran to the corner of the endzone 10-yards for the score.
Eastmont led 7-0. Davis only went backward their first possession thanks to a sack by sophomore Hunter Moore. Eastmont took over at their on their own 43-yard line. Two plays later, junior Austin Popoff ran 57 yards for the touchdown.
The Wildcats led 13-0 after missing the extra point. The ensuing kickoff, Davis fumbles deep in their own end, recovered by junior Chance Garcia at the Pirate 6-yard line. Two plays later, Eastmont senior quarterback Carson Everhart sneaked in a yard for the score.
The Wildcats now led 20-0 midway through the first quarter.
“We tried to work on some things. We tried some formations we have been working on. We just haven’t had a chance to get them in. We had an opportunity to get a lot of different kids in the game,” Don said.
Davis fumbled another kickoff which left them at their own 5-yard line. A sack left them at 1-yard line, punting from the endzone. Eastmont took over at the Davis 32-yard line.
Seven plays later, freshman Austin Ruffins ran six-yards for the score.
Eastmont led 27-0 after one quarter.
“Even in the first half, we played 17 or 18 different guys on offense. We were able to get them in and play them a lot. It was good to see. We were running whatever we wanted,” Don said.
The first drive of the second half for Davis was the best of the game. They drove down to the Eastmont 28-yard line. However, the drive halted with a sack, giving Eastmont the ball back on downs.
Davis, on their next possession, surprisingly went for the fake punt on 4th and 2 from their own 22-yard line. The Wildcats took over the Davis 25-yard and scored in one play are Talley ran it in for the score.
Eastmont now led 33-0. They pushed the lead to 39-0 with another Popoff TD run capping a 7-play, 52-yard drive. The point after was missed again. Later, a 25-yard field goal by Oscar Mago put the Wildcats up 42-0.
According to WIAA rules, a running clock starts in the second half when it is a 40-point lead. Eastmont led 42-0 at the half.
“Defensively in the first half, they couldn’t do anything. They had negative yards in the first half. We were rolling. That is a good half of football,” he said.
In the second half, Davis scored a couple of times off the Eastmont reserves, including making the two-point conversion both times. Finally, Don put his offensive starters back in the game in the fourth quarter to help run out the clock, which they did.
Don said there a lot positive to take from the game.
“We played well and it correlated with a good week of practice. We had a great week. We have to work hard next week. Next week is going to be a slug fest. Sunnyside is a really good ball club. Well coached,” Don said. “Disciplined. They have some really good athletes. We’re excited about the challenge. We’re right where we thought we would be, 6-0 going into this week.”
Talley rushed 9 times for 97 yards and a touchdown. Popoff rushed 7 times for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. Everhart was 2-for-8 for 26 yards.
Eastmont, the defending conference champion, continues to lead the Big 9. They are 2-0 in conference and 6-0 overall.
They are currently tied for first with Wenatchee (3-0) and Sunnyside (2-0).
The Wildcats play at Sunnyside next Friday, which should be a huge game for both teams.
Last year, Eastmont narrowly beat the Grizzlies 34-27 at home.
“They have some really good athletes. Mikey Rivera can fly. He’s one of the fastest kids in the state of Washington. They have a young quarterback who can throw it. They are always physical and tough against the run, which is what we do,” Don said. “They have been throwing the ball over which is what we defend well. It should be a heck of a ball game. They return a lot of kids and so do we. It should be a lot of fun.”
Eastmont is currently the top defensive team in the Big 9, while Sunnyside is second. The Grizzlies are also the second-rated offense, while the Wildcats are fourth.