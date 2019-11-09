MOSES LAKE – It was all smiles for Eastmont and Wenatchee after both the Wildcats and Panthers beat the Sunnyside Grizzlies in a tiebreaker game Saturday afternoon at Lions Field, earning the two lone state bids out of the Big 9.
Eastmont played first and won 3-0 on a 36-yard field goal from Oscar Mago and then Wenatchee took the field and outlasted Sunnyside 14-7. Both teams will find out who and where they play in the first round Sunday night.
For Eastmont, it’s their second-straight year they’ve advanced into the final 16 while for Wenatchee, this will be their first trip to state since 2014 – when the Panthers made it to the quarterfinals.
“It’s a great feeling we accomplished our goals two years in a row; league title and onto state,” Eastmont head coach Mike Don said after the win. “It’s nice to come back and get a little retribution after we lost a close one to them.”
Eastmont
The Wildcats weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders offensively, but they were able to do enough to move down the field and control the clock, limiting the Grizzlies to just three possessions.
Sunnyside couldn’t get anything going against the Eastmont defense and didn’t even run a play in Wildcat territory.
“Our defense played lights out today,” Don said. “That was awesome to see them rebound. Offensively it wasn’t our best effort, but Sunnyside did some things that caused us some problems.”
The Grizzlies started the second half in the hurry-up and got a few first downs but they stalled out at their own 40. On a crucial 4th-and-2, senior linebacker Jeremy Gregerson filled the hole perfectly and stuck the Grizzlies running back right at the line of scrimmage to force the turnover-on-downs.
Eastmont marched down the field on the ensuing possession and got into range of Mago, who converted the 36-yarder with plenty of room to spare.
“That was a great kick by Mago,” Don said. “I should have probably kicked one at the end of the first half but it was great to get him the opportunity at the end.”
The Wildcats salted away the win with a final defensive stop on the Grizzlies’ next possession.
Wenatchee
After a short 20-minute break, the Panthers came on and got the ball first.
Both Wenatchee and Sunnyside were forced to punt on their first possession but the Panthers then orchestrated a long drive to get down the field, capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Camden Sirmon to Obadiah Young.
Wenatchee left only two minutes on the clock for Sunnyside, but a pair of personal fouls allowed Sunnyside to drive down the field and tie the game just before half on a 14-yard run by Devin Escamilla.
But because one of the Grizzlies captains inadvertently said they wished to kick after winning the opening toss – as opposed to deferring – they were forced to kickoff to start both halves.
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, their defense was able to force a Panther three-and-out on the opening drive, but after their offense couldn’t muster anything, Wenatchee got the ball back and put together a solid drive. After chewing six minutes off the clock, Sirmon punched in the TD on a 3-yard QB keeper.
And that was all she wrote as the Wenatchee defense came up big with another stop. Though they played just 20 minutes the Panthers defense recorded four sacks – two of which by Camden Loidhamer.
“It feels good, it’s a strange way to get there and we got there the hard way, but we’re going,” Wenatchee head coach Scott Deveraux said postgame.
Though Young got popped on a deep cross, he had himself a game, reeling in the opening touchdown and making a nice snag over the middle that set up the final score.
“He’s a gamer,” Deveraux said of Young. “Everyone is beat up right now but he came to play.”
Sirmon finished 6-for-11 for 91 yards and a TD and running back Nathan Blauman churned out 59 tough yards on 14 carries.
Both teams will get a well-deserved couple of days off but then it’s back at it as they prepare for the opening round of state next week.