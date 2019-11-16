RENTON – The Panthers came out with a ton of energy and looked great in the first two quarters against the No. 1 seeded Kennedy Catholic Lancers in the first round of state Friday night.
But then the second half began – and there would be no upset in Renton Memorial Stadium.
The Lancers, who were held to just 14 points in the first half, put up 35 over the final two quarters as quarterback Sam Huard connected on several deep balls to a trio of dynamic receivers (Junior Alexander, Reed Shumpert and Zane Thornton). The Panthers, who were able to move the ball effectively in the first half, couldn’t get anything going against the Lancers’ front-seven in the second and ultimately lost 49-20.
“We just ran out of bullets,” Wenatchee head coach Scott Deveraux said after the season-ending loss. “We had a couple of starters who couldn’t play this week but I can’t fault our guys for the effort they put in. We gave them a heck-of-a first round. They (just) made some adjustments in the third and we couldn’t figure out anything on offense; get first downs or down the field.”
The Panthers received the opening kickoff and started in great field position following a big return by JJ Jelsing – which could have even gone longer had he not inexplicably fumbled the ball after hurdling a Lancers’ player. QB Camden Sirmon collected a couple of first downs on the zone-read but the offense stalled just outside of the red zone and Wenatchee turned it over on downs.
After a defensive stop, Sirmon gashed the Lancers with a few QB keepers and got Wenatchee back into striking distance. But the drive ended with Sirmon tossing his fourth interception of the season as he underthrew receiver Obadiah Young, who had a step on his defender, on a corner route in the endzone.
Just as the Kennedy Catholic sideline started to get some energy and build momentum, Wenatchee sophomore Johnny Amezcua picked off Huard on the ensuing drive and ran it back to the Lancers’ 23-yard line.
Sirmon then punched it in two plays later with a 14-yard TD pass to Riley Kunz.
While the Panthers struck first, the turning point of the game came on the next drive.
With a little more than seven minutes left in the half, Wenatchee’s defense forced Kennedy Catholic into a 4th-and-8 and had a chance to get off the field. Instead, Huard connected on a 34-yard deep post for a TD and the Lancers pulled ahead 7-6 following the extra-point.
That started the avalanche.
The Lancers added a second TD before half – on a 9-yard pass from Huard to Alexander – and then scored on four of their five possessions in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Panthers’ defense held on for as long as they could – senior linebacker Jax Tucker even scooped up a loose ball on a backward pass and returned it 38-yards for a TD to make it 35-13 – but Kennedy Catholic just had too much speed and too much talent out on the outside.
“(Our) defense was on the field for too many plays and their guys on the outside are really good,” Deveraux said. “We have played some teams with one or two good receivers, but not four. It was hard to contain them for a full football game.”
Sirmon finished 14-for-28 for 69 yards with one TD and an INT. Blauman ran 19 times for 86 yards and punched in the Panthers final TD of the season though he was bottled up for most of the night.
Lancers’ Huard completed 16-of-35 passes for 273 yards and four TDs, three of which went to Alexander, who finished with six catches and 92 yards.
While it was a somber atmosphere on the field following the loss, the Panthers had a helluva season and have a lot to be proud of. This will be a good starting point for the returning juniors and sophomores.
“I hope so, “Deveraux said. “They will have some big shoes to fill. These seniors were a special group of kids that got a lot of reps on both sides of the ball. To get back here we’re going to have to step it up. We realize how close we were; nearly an undefeated regular season, but tonight we had too many penalties and mental mistakes, and you can’t do that in a game like this against a team like that.”
So while it’s back to the drawing board, there is a lot to build off of, especially with Sirmon coming back for his senior season.
Great season Panthers!!