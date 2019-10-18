WENATCHEE — Nate Blauman and the Wenatchee Panthers kept rolling Friday as the senior tailback crossed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, following another hundred-yard performance, and the Panthers blew out the Davis Pirates 48-14 at the Apple Bowl.
Wenatchee has now won its last six games, four of which at home, following an opening night loss to Mount Si.
Davis really just didn’t have an answer for Wenatchee’s ground game. Blauman and quarterback Camden Sirmon gashed the Pirates on read-options all night with Blauman toting the rock 16 times for 163 yards and two scores and Sirmon adding 55 on the ground and recording a touchdown of his own.
“We noticed that (Davis) was loading up the strong side, so we made an adjustment at half,” Panthers head coach Scott Devereaux said of his rushing attack. “We ran the option play to the weak side and gashed them for (27 yards) on the first play and thought, ‘there it is’.”
The Panthers offense stalled out in the red zone on their first drive of the game, but Wenatchee got the ball right back following a Davis three-and-out. The Panthers scored three plays later, as Sirmon capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, commencing the rout.
Blauman put Wenatchee ahead 13-0 following a one-yard plunge with time ticking down in the first quarter. But Davis did strike back a little. Following a sloppy sequence, in which Sirmon and Pirates quarterback, Jose Reyes, tossed three picks in a three-minute span, the Pirates scored a 71-yard touchdown on a blown coverage.
“That one shouldn’t have been a touchdown,” Devereaux said. “Our guy knew he was covering (Jackson Curtsinger) as soon as he ran by him.”
The Panthers responded on their next drive though, with Sirmon tossing a one-yard TD to sophomore Camden Loidhamer just prior to halftime.
It was just more of the same in the second half.
Aside from that long touchdown in the second quarter, Davis had nothing to give offensively. The Pirates mustered just 10 rushing yards and 11 first downs against a stout Wenatchee front seven.
“I’m proud of the effort we put in overall,” Devereaux said. “We made a couple of errors in the secondary, but we’ll clean those up. I thought we played fast, tackled well and our d-line was aggressive.”
Chase Loidhamer, Camden’s older brother, and sophomore Johnny Amezcua had themselves a game. Chase was unstoppable on the defensive line, recording three sacks and a handful of tackles for loss and Amezcua picked off two Pirates’ passes.
“(Chase) was held a lot too,” Devereaux said. “He’s a big strong kid and he’s having a good senior year. He’s a heck-of-a football player and hard to block one-on-one. And then Johnny, he’s playing both ways and he is on special teams, which is a lot for a sophomore. But he is a tough kid and he will have a high ceiling, especially if he gets in the weight room.”
At 145 soaking wet, Amezcua is among the lightest on the team, but despite his lack of size he sticks his nose in there on defense and he can fly with the ball in his hands.
With a running clock the entire fourth quarter, Devereaux got some of the younger guys in on both sides of the ball to give them some opportunities.
Senior offensive lineman, Cameron MacKenzie took full advantage of his. With the Panthers already up a ton, Devereaux called MacKenzie’s number on the goal line and handed the ball off to the 235-pound lineman for a one-yard touchdown.
Ultimately this week was just a tune-up for the Panthers, who get Sunnyside next week at the Apple Bowl. That’s the big one.