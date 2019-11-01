EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats absolutely dominated Moses Lake Friday night racking up over 600 total yards, 500 of which on the ground, and thrashing the Chiefs 66-21 at home.
Junior tailback Austin Popoff led the Wildcats with 224 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
He was followed closely by a committee consisting of Corbin Keys, Carson Tally, Adrian Vivanco and Austin Ruffins.
Keys rushed for 82 yards on seven carries, Tally — who has already rushed for over 1,000 yards on the season — chipped in 80 yards and two scores on 10 carries, Vivanco got in late and rushed four times for 80 yards and a TD and Ruffins added 63 yards on three carries and also caught a 60-yard touchdown.
“I thought offensively we were clicking and we got a lot of guys going,” Eastmont head coach Mike Don said after the rout.
It didn’t seem to matter who was back there, the backs were able to find gaping holes and explode through the line all night, which is a testament to how well the offensive line played.
“They have done a great job,” Don said of his o-line. “We lost two starters early in the year and it hurt us early but those guys have come along and they are getting better and better every week and I think they are playing their best ball right now.”
Defensively, the Wildcats started a little slow and allowed Moses Lake to move the ball up-and-down the field, but they were able to settle in during the second half to help produce another 40-point win.
Now it’s on to the big one — Wenatchee, who fell 28-21 at Walla Walla.
“It’s going to be another great game and a great opportunity for us to play in another big game,” Don said. “This game is usually big and has had a lot on the line (historically), you can’t ask for anything more.”
Kickoff next Thursday at Eastmont High School is at 7 p.m.
♦ Highlights: Carson Everhart (4/9 133 yards 3 TDs), Austin Popoff (11 carries 224 yards 3TDs), Carson Tally (10 carries 80 yards 2TDs), Corbin Keys (7 carries 82 yards), Adrian Vivanco (4 carries 80 yards TD), Austin Ruffins (3 carries 63 yards, 1 catch 60 yards TD), Logan Easley ( 2 catches 69 yards TD), Lane Keller (1 catch 2 yards TD).
Walla Walla 28, Wenatchee 21
♦ The difference: The Panthers came out and played a stinker Friday night at Walla Walla.
Wenatchee decided to rest its best player and running back (Nathan Blauman) in anticipation of next week’s Bridge of Sportsmanship, but head coach Scott Devereaux said it made no difference with how his team came out.
“They flat out beat us,” Devereaux said after the loss, which ended the Panthers’ eight-game winning streak. “We didn’t play very well and (Walla Walla) did.”
Wenatchee had a chance to score and tie the game late after the Panthers’ defense recovered a Blue Devils fumble near the Wenatchee goal line.
“We got down the field (but) they sacked us twice in-a-row and third and fourth down and that was the end of it,” Devereaux said. “It was just one of those games where if it could go wrong it did. I don’t think our mental approach was right and that’s something we have to fix.”
But with the big one next week, this loss could become a blessing in disguise if the Panthers learn from it and come out firing next Thursday.
“I hope so, I hope we learn from it,” Devereaux said. “I tell the guys that we have to approach every game like it is a championship game. Our mindset wasn’t where it needed to be tonight, but maybe that is what we needed at this time of the season.”
Everything in the past gets thrown out next week. Win and you are going to state. It’s that simple for Wenatchee.