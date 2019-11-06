For the second year in a row, Wenatchee and Eastmont play their annual Bridge of Sportsmanship game with Big 9 championships on the line. The game is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Eastmont.
The Panthers have been perfect in league play at 5-0 while Eastmont is 4-1, their lone loss 29-28 at Sunnyside.
Interestingly, last year, Eastmont came into the game 5-0 while Wenatchee was 4-1, their lone loss to Sunnyside. In 2018, the Wildcats won 14-13 at the Apple Bowl to claim the outright Big 9 championship.
The Panthers have the same chance this year if they can prevail on Eastmont’s home field. However, an Eastmont win would force a three-game playoff between Wenatchee, Sunnyside, and Eastmont on Saturday in Moses Lake.
Eastmont Head Coach Mike Don is expecting another great game.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s been a great game for four years in a row. I’m expecting it to be another great game,” Don said. “It’s a neat experience for the kids. It’s fun for the community. I like seeing both teams be successful and being able to play a meaningful game at the end of the year.”
For Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux, nothing really changes for him. He gets the guys ready to perform at the highest level they can. The shorter week changes a few things, but nothing too crazy.
“It’s good that two teams in the valley are playing for the league title. That’s the way it should be. If we win, they’re out. That’s why you have rivalry games. For many years, it wasn’t much of a rivalry. Now it’s back. I like it. Bring it on,” Devereaux said.
Wenatchee leads the series 37-13. The Panthers are 16-5 on the Wildcat field. Wenatchee has won the last 10 games at Eastmont. Devereaux is 12-5 against Eastmont in his career.
Wenatchee has the top offense in the Big 9, averaging 407 yards per game. The Panthers have 1,939 yards rushing and 1,726 yards passing. Eastmont is the second-rated offense in the Big 9. They average 399 yards per game. They are the top rushing team with 2,907 yards. The Wildcats also passed less than any league team with 691 yards.
Eastmont has the top-rated defense in the league with Wenatchee second. The Wildcats have limited opponents to 271 yards a game, while Wenatchee has limited teams to 278 yards. Both teams are more stout against the run than the pass.
“They are a wing-t team so not many changes for their offense. They are run-heavy. The running backs are all solid, good football players. Quarterback is a good football player. He understands that offense probably better than last year,” Devereaux said.
To slow down the Wildcats, Devereaux said they have to control their running attack.
“They have three or four guys that can all carry the ball. That is the focus when you play any wing-t team is to play disciplined football and try and get them to not do what they do really well, which is run trap, power, and counter. Try and limit those plays as best you can and make them throw it,” Devereaux said.
Don said the difference with the Panther offense this season is they have more dynamic playmakers.
“They have a lot of different kids that can take plays to the house. Running the ball, Nathan Blaumam is the catalyst to what they do, but Camden Sirmon has grown up a lot and has had a good year for them at quarterback. He takes care of the football,” Don said. “He doesn’t have to throw the ball downfield a lot. He can throw a nice short pass and they have three or four kids who can take any play to the house anytime.”
Wenatchee senior Nathan Blauman leads the league in rushing with 1,209 yards and 17 touchdowns. Eastmont senior Carson Talley is right behind with 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns. This game could decide the league rushing champ.
Blauman did not play last week due to a hamstring injury, but Devereaux is expecting him to play against Eastmont.
“He’s been running around practice a bit. Hopefully, he practices more today. If things progress well, he should be good to go tomorrow,” Devereaux said of Blauman.
Wenatchee junior quarterback Camden Sirmon has thrown for 1,681 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Eastmont senior quarterback Carson Everhart has thrown for 657 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Don feels his team has become more balanced in terms of the guys that can touch the ball.
“On any given play, we legitimately have four guys who could get the ball. That makes us hard to defend sometimes,” Don said. “Last year, I think we were a little bit less balance where two guys got a majority of our touches. This year, we’ve been able to balance out a little more.”
For Devereaux, this season the Panthers are more experienced on the line.
“That is the biggest thing. We started a bunch of sophomores last year. This year, they are juniors. That helps. We’re better up front,” Devereaux said. “Our quarterback has a year under his belt. Nate a senior. Riley (Kunz) is a senior. We have guys that really know what they’re doing. They’ve been in some big games. They are ready to handle the pressure and adversity that comes with those things a little better than last year.”
Don feels the game will come down to the team that makes the least mistakes. He also feels special teams could play a big factor like in years past.
“That’s a big part of the game. They’ve always been a team with wrinkles on special teams. A couple of years, we had to go overtime with them and they hit us with two fake punts. That’s how they were able to stay in the game. I thought we outplayed them,” Don said. “They did a great job scheming and game-planning opportunities in the game.”
Don said they have a solid defensive plan coming into the game.
“We’ll try to do as much of our base defense as possible with a few wrinkles to try and slow them down,” Don said.
Devereaux expects a close, hard-fought game.
“It’s going to be one of those types of games. You have to prepare for that. Anything can happen. Always plan for a tight game,” Devereaux said.