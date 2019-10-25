WENATCHEE — It was a breezy at the Apple Bowl Friday night as the Wenatchee Panthers hosted Sunnyside. It was a big game in the standings as both teams were unbeaten in Big 9 play. Sunnyside was coming off their stunning upset of Eastmont the week before.
Plus, it had been several years since Wenatchee had beaten Sunnyside. But on this night, it was all Panthers as they dominated on offense, defense and special teams on the way to a surprising 28-0 win.
“That was very satisfying. To shut down their high powered offense. We ran the ball really well against them. Special teams played really well tonight. Just a fun game to coach and watch,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter. Wenatchee was forced to punt twice in the first quarter and gave the ball up on downs. The Panther defense held Grizzlies to three punts in the first quarter
The game was tied 0-0 after one quarter.
On their first possession of the second quarter, Wenatchee started at their own 26-yard line. After two incomplete passes, made tougher by the high winds, the Panthers faced a 3rd and 10. Junior quarterback Camden Sirmon passed down the seam 18-yards to senior tight end Riley Kunz for the first down.
Then, the Panthers started running the ball with senior Nathan Blauman, converting another third down along the way. Finally, on the 12th play of the drive, Blauman rushed in for the touchdown from four yards for the opening score of the game.
Wenatchee led 7-0 with 6:49 to go in the half. Next Grizzly possession, they drove 13 plays to the Panther 26 before stalling on downs. On the drive, they converted third down three times and fourth down twice only to be thwarted at the end.
The Panthers took over at their own 26-yard line. Again, they faced 3rd and 10 early in the drive. This time, Sirmon ran 15 yards for the first down. Wenatchee faced a 3rd and 15 at their own 41-yard line but was bailed out by a defensive holding and person foul calls, which gave them the ball at the Sunnyside 39-yard line.
Sirmon passed 16-yards to Kunz at the Grizzly 23-yard line. Next play, Sirmon connects with sophomore Johnathan Amezcua on a crossing pattern over the middle, which he took the house for the Panther’s second touchdown.
Wenatchee led 14-0 with 1:06 left in the second quarter. Next Sunnyside possession, they fumbled at their own 40-yard line. The Panthers tried to rally for another score but the 37-yard field goal attempt by senior Cesar Gonzalez went wide in the wind.
The Panthers led 14-0 at the half.
“We ran the ball pretty well. In the first quarter, we were just off. We ran it well enough. We loosened them up with the pass in the second quarter,” Devereaux said.
The Wenatchee defense held Sunnyside on their first two possessions in the second half. The Grizzly punted after their second possession to junior JJ Jelsing at the 20-yard line. He took the ball on a running start and cut to his left, picking up some key blocks.
Jelsing skirted along the sideline 80-yards for the punt return touchdown.
Wenatchee increased its lead to 21-0 with 7:24 to go in the third quarter. The Panther defense forced the Grizzlies to give the ball up on downs. Next Wenatchee possession started at their own 15-yard line.
Facing a 4th and 6 at their own 49-yard line, Sirmon passed 51-yard on a screen to junior Obadiah Young for the touchdown.
Wenatchee led 28-0 with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a sack fest for the Panther defense. Senior Chase Loidhamer had two sacks, junior Sim Cass had a sack, sophomore Silas St John had a sack. The Grizzlies gave the ball up on downs every possession in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were able to take a knee on their final possession run out the clock for the win. It was the first victory over Sunnyside in a number of years.
“We had a couple of downs years and they had some good years. Now we’re back on track where we used to be. They are a tough group. There’s no quit in those kids. We were just a better football team tonight,” Devereaux said.
Blauman ran 19 times for 120 yards and touchdown. Sirmon was 12-for-27 for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran 12 times for 52 yards. Kunz had 3 catches for 53 yards. Young had 2 catches for 52 yards and a TD. Amezcua had 3 catches for 45 yards and a TD.
As a team, Wenatchee rushed for 175 yards and passed for 188 yards. Sunnyside rushed 40 times for 66 yards. They had just 135 yards passing. Their big play guy Mike Rivera was held to 5 catches for 54 yards.
Devereaux said of the tremendous defensive performance that he had some tricks up his sleeve after many years of coaching which he saves for these occasions.
“I thought the defensive line played lights out. We took away their run game. Linebackers tackled well,” he said. “We threw a coverage at them they might not have seen before. Our guys just balled out tonight.”
With the win, Wenatchee improves to 5-0 in league play and 7-1 overall. The Grizzlies fall to 3-1 in league play and 5-3 overall. The Panthers now lead the Big 9 with just one more Big 9 game to play.
Wenatchee plays a non-league game at Walla Walla next Friday. After that, they play the big rivalry game against Eastmont (2-1, 6-1) with a chance to win the league.
“We want to win a league title. To do that, we have to beat Eastmont,” Devereaux said.
Last year, Eastmont beat Wenatchee 14-13 in the Apple Bowl. The Wildcats are the defending league champs.