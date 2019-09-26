WENATCHEE — Senior running back Nathan Blauman ran for a school record 325 yards as the Wenatchee Panthers opened play in the Big 9 with a convincing 49-28 win over the visiting Eisenhower Cadets on Thursday night at the Apple Bowl.
Behind a stellar performance by the Panther offensive line, Blauman rushed not only for 325 yards but also six touchdowns.
“He ran so hard. He works hard at practice every day. Great to see him pull something down like that,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux of Blauman. “We thought we could run the ball against them. From the blitzing they were doing, we thought we could get them on the edge at times. We pretty much ran our basic run play that we run against everybody.”
As a team, Wenatchee rolled up 488 yard rushing and 671 yards of total offense. Ike had 95 yards rushing and 294 yards passing. Wenatchee quarterback Camden Sirmon rushed seven times for 112 yards.
“We got it rolling tonight and they didn’t adjust probably like they should have. We just kept going,” Devereaux said.
Wenatchee opened the game with a seven play, 63-yard drive as Blauman ran 18-yards for the score. Senior Sebastian Esquivel intercepted Ike the Wenatchee 1-yard line. On the first play, it was quarterback sneak that Sirmon took 66-yards to the Cadet 27-yard line.
Two plays later, Blauman scores on the 7-yard run to put the Panthers up 14-0 in the first quarter. Ike came back with a good kickoff return which set them up at the Wenatchee 40-yard line. Eight plays later, quarterback Jaiden Corbray scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 14-7.
Wenatchee drove down the Cadet 15-yard line on their next possession in the second quarter, but Sirmon fumbled. After the Wenatchee defense forced a punt, the Panthers got another touchdown as Sirmon found Obadiah Young on 44-yard TD.
Wenatchee led 21-7 at the half.
Eisenhower scored on their opening possession of the second half, an 8-play, 77 yard drive, aided by 38-yard pass interference penalty. Corbray ran 2-yards for the TD to cut the lead to 21-14.
The Panthers answered on their next possession, a 69-yard, 6-play drive. Blauman scored on the 11-yard run to put Wenatchee up 28-14 with 6:54 in the third quarter. Eisenhower answered right back in dramatic fashion on a 65-yard yard pass play from Corbray to D’Anthony Smith-Gray to the Panther 5-yard line. Corbray scored again from 2-yards to cut the lead to 28-21.
Again, the Panthers answered back with a 71-yard, 8-play drive as Blauman scored on a 1-yard run. That pushed the lead to 35-21 with 2:37 in the third quarter. The defense forced Ike to punt, then Blauman ripped off a 72-yard run for the score.
Wenatchee led 42-21 after three quarters. The Panthers would score again on an 80-yard drive capped by a 16-yard run by Blauman to increase the lead to 49-21. The Cadets got a late score after a Wenatchee fumble to cut the lead to 49-28 with 4:32 remaining.
Ike tried the onside kick without success as Wenatchee held on for the win.
“We had some long runs today, even by our quarterback at times. Receivers were blocking downfield and linemen were getting hats on hats. Our guys are playing fast. I think we wore them down in the fourth quarter,” Devereaux said.
On defense, he said they played pretty well.
“I don’t think we tackled as well we could have. At half, I told our guys once we go up three scores, we would roll out our nickel defense. They did not have an answer for that,” he said.
Sirmon was outstanding not only with 112 rushing, but he was also 11-for-12 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown.
“We usually throw the ball more, but the way we were running the ball, just keep running. He’s going to be an awesome quarterback. He’s the best quarterback in the league by a long ways,” Devereaux said.
With the win, Wenatchee improved to 1-0 in the Big 9 and 3-1 overall. Eisenhower drops to 0-1 in the Big 9 and 1-3 overall.
Next up for Wenatchee, their first road game of the season at Moses Lake.
“I’ll start breaking down the film tomorrow. I know Moses Lake is 0-3. Looks like they are having trouble scoring points and they are giving up yards against the run. I’ve known those coaches a long time. They’ll do what they can to stop our running attack. We’ll be prepared. Guys are feeling good right now,” Devereaux said.