The Sunnyside Grizzlies, fresh off an upset of Eastmont, come to Wenatchee on Friday to play the Panthers. Wenatchee leads the Big 9 with a 4-0 conference mark, while Sunnyside is right there at 3-0.
Last season, the Panthers lost at Sunnyside 14-10. The Grizzlies finished in second place in the Big 9 behind Eastmont. With a victory tonight, the Panthers would be in the driver’s seat for the conference title.
“We’ve been expecting it would come down to something like this. We knew that Eastmont, Sunnyside and us were the three best teams in the league. It’s unfolding like we thought it would. It’s on us to play like we can play and play up to our potential,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux.
Wenatchee is the top-rated offense in the Big 9 averaging 436 yards per game. Sunnyside is the second-rated offense averaging 428 yards per game. Wenatchee is the second rushing team in the conference behind Eastmont, while Sunnyside is leading the league in passing.
Sunnyside receiver Mike Rivera has 51 catches for 844 yards and seven touchdowns.
“They have the fastest guy (Rivera) in our league. The other receivers are good too. They are good defensively. They blitz quite a bit. They play a lot of man-to-man. If you’re not ready for something like that, it can be a real problem,” Devereaux said. “We’ve prepared for teams like that. I think we’re ready to answer the bell.”
Wenatchee senior tailback Nathan Blauman is the top rusher in the league with 123 rushes for 1119 yards and 16 touchdowns. Logan Rodiguez of Sunnyside leads the league in passing going 141-for-220 for 1789 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.
Defensively, Wenatchee is second in the Big 9 in total defense behind Eastmont while Sunnyside is third. Devereaux feels they’ll be ready for the Grizzly blitzing defense.
“We’ve done pretty well. The one game where we didn’t play up to par was at West Valley. They blitzed up some. I don’t think we played a very good game all around, offensively and defensively,” he said. “For the most part, against teams that play a lot of man, we can run and throw and we have some speed at receiver so that definitely helps.”
Devereaux said Sunnyside has given up some yard passing because they play so aggressively. He feels if you can get past the linebackers, sometimes there is a lot of green because they always play man-to-man in the secondary.
“We expect to run the ball well. Our quarterback is a good runner too. We want to get the ball out on time and hit some open guys, then get some yards after the catch,” he said.
Wenatchee junior quarterback Camden Sirmon has been a key player for the team this season running and passing. He is 99-for-152 for 1306 yards with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s also rushed 51 times for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The top receiver for Wenatchee is junior JJ Jelsing. He has 30 catches for 381 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior tight end Riley Kunz, who has missed games due to injury, has 14 catches for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns.
On defense, Devereaux knows they have to defend Rivera.
“Their tailback runs really hard. Our focus has been to stop the run and try to get them in throwing downs, so we can pressure the passer and play good in the secondary,” he said. “A lot of what they do is RPO’s with quick throws, try to get it to the fast guy and let him do his thing. We going to try and contain him and make them throw it to somebody else.”
Last week, Sunnyside beat Eastmont 29-28 on a blocked field goal at the end of the game. Devereaux said when two teams are even offensively and defensively, it often comes down to somebody making a play on special teams.
“We’ve been pretty solid there all year. I think we are stronger on special teams,” he said. “They have a pretty good kicker. They do onside and pooch kicks. Their punter is very average. That is an edge for us.”
Whichever team wins will be alone in first place in the Big 9. Wenatchee plays one more conference game after Sunnyside, at Eastmont. The Grizzlies have a light remaining schedule with Davis and Moses Lake. Devereaux said his players understand the stakes in the game.
“Our goal is to win a league title. We have two league games left. We went out and accomplished our goal and it is week to week after that. That is the plan,” he said.