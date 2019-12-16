EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats, who were still looking for their first win, hoped they would find it in their first Big 9 matchup of the season Saturday night when they faced the Eisenhower Cadets. Eisenhower, who has been off to a rocky start as well, was looking for their first win, too. Last season was competitive between these two teams, each having won one but it would be the Cadets, this time, who drew the first blood of the season as they left with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak, 47-33.
Eastmont hit the boards early, aggressively boxing out whether on defense or offense which led to a lot of second looks at the basket. Their defense was tough but Eisenhower proved to have several adept ballhandlers that could penetrate for higher percentage shots and it put them on the board first.
On the next possession, Eastmont tied the game then stole the ball and was fouled. Megan Chandler hit a free-throw to give the Wildcats the lead 3-2 in the first of what would be three lead changes this quarter. The Cadets then went on a 5-0 run to regain the lead but lost it after Eastmont responded with a 7-0 run of their own to finish the quarter 10-9.
“The one thing we did really well was boxing out,” said Eastmont Girls Head Coach Ron Stone. “We did a great job.”
The Cadets started the second quarter by quickly regaining the lead and this time they would keep it. Eastmont limited their turnovers and created plenty of high percentage shots for themselves but they rarely fell like at the very end of the quarter when the Wildcats were down nine with less than 15 seconds left they had multiple chances under the basket to reduce the deficit but several shots only turned into offensive rebounds before the buzzer finally rang. Eastmont finished the half down 25-16.
Eastmont came out of the half strong. Alexa Heimbigner hit a three when Chandler found her behind the arc only after rebounding her own shot attempt and drawing the defense. Shortly after Jayden Brown stole the ball and dished it to Maya Phillips for an easy two reducing the lead again 28-21. There wasn’t much scoring by either team in the last half of the quarter but Isley Kuske provided some energy at the end when she chased down a fast break attempt and swatted it away, ending the quarter down 35-25.
“You couldn’t ask for better shots,” Stone said about their offense. “We had a lot of shots, inside and outside we just didn’t hit them. We hit four or five of those it’s a different game.”
Eastmont finished the last quarter with plenty of defensive hustle. A nice stretch of play started when Annelise Bauman put back an offensive rebound to get within eight. Eisenhower sunk a three but Brown answered when she went coast-to-coast and euro-stepped around a defender before getting the layup. Bauman got a couple more when she hit a couple of free-throws, reducing the deficit 40-33. The Wildcats would tally a couple more steals to finish the night.
“They were disappointed in the result but I know these girls...there’s no quit in them,” said Stone. “Megan Chandler did a great job running point for us. I think it was one of her best games.”
Eastmont’s Bauman finished with 10 points and Eisenhower’s Kiana Yeski had 18. Eastmont’s Big 9 record drops to 0-1 and Eisenhower improves to 1-0. Eastmont plays West Valley at home Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:45 p.m.