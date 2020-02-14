MOSES LAKE — Friday marked the final game of the regular season for the Wenatchee and Moses Lake girls basketball teams.
The Panthers hoped a win would give them enough positive momentum into districts, but fell in a lopsided victory, 76-20.
“They jumped out on us quick,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus. “We didn’t come out with the energy we needed.”
The Chiefs definitely didn’t make it easy for the Panthers. Their defense quickly stifled any offensive flow, forcing 11 turnovers in the first quarter and allowing no good looks at the basket.
Those turnovers were converted into easy layups. The Chiefs went on a 19-0 run that was eventually snapped after Kristina Blauman hit a free throw to make the score, 19-1.
“We had a lot of unforced errors and careless turnovers,” said Loftus. “We didn’t have the intensity.”
The second quarter wasn’t as bad as the first for the Panthers, but the Moses Lake full-court-press was still effective.
And if the Chiefs weren’t able to score off a turnover, they were able to draw a foul.
The Panthers, however, adjusted. They reduced their turnovers to five and got a little spark from Emily Redman when she hit an early three-pointer to make the score 23-6.
About the only place the Chiefs didn’t execute was from behind the arc and every time they missed, Wenatchee collected the board. The Panthers trailed 38-11 at half.
The second half continued like this until Moses Lake forced a running clock at the end of the third quarter, with a 40-point lead, 55-15.
“We have to move past this one and get ready for West Valley,” said Loftus. “We lost a close game to them on Tuesday, so we feel we are right where we need to be when we bring the energy. It’s an exciting time of the year.”
Redman led Wenatchee with six points and Blauman added four. Moses Lake’s Madisyn Clark finished with 16.
Wenatchee finished the regular season 3-9 in league and 5-15 overall.
Moses Lake finished 11-1 in league and 17-3 overall.
Wenatchee plays West Valley in the first round of the district playoffs Tuesday, Feb.18 at 7 p.m. in Yakima.