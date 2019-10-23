MOSES LAKE — In a battle of the first and third-place teams in the Big 9 Conference, Wenatchee played Moses Lake at Lions Field on Tuesday night. The Panthers entered the game with a record of 7-2 (9-4 overall) trying to maintain the pace atop the league. They fell short in a disheartening 1-0 loss, rearranging the leaderboard heading the finish line of the season.
“It was a bit of a frustrating loss. It was a bit of a character-building experience. The game had large implications. We had chances that we need to capitalize on. We need to take advantage of those,” said Wenatchee Head Coach John Springer.
There was plenty of reason to believe that they could come back. Wenatchee has had five games where they have been down 1-0 and have come back to win or tie.
The Panthers appeared to tie the game in the last few minutes but it was called off with a player called out of bounds.
The loss places Wenatchee into third place in the league with a few games to go and the top two teams still have to play. The Panther’s next game is against West Valley.
“They have a great counter-attack and goals for us have been hard to come by.” Coach Springer said. “Luckily, we don’t have a lot of time to stew about it.” He continued, “We’re no longer in control of our own outcome. It was a pretty tough locker room last night but the girls were already regrouping on the bus ride home,” Springer said.
Next game: West Valley at Wenatchee, 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Big 9 girls’ soccer Eastmont blanks Sunnyside 6-0
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont girl’s soccer team continues to churn out the wins as they rolled over the visiting Sunnyside Grizzlies on Tuesday night by a score of 6-0.
“It went well for us. It went as planned... met our objectives. We scored early to try to keep the pace of the game under control.” said Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado. “We started fast and kept the tempo up fast. It created a lot of opportunities and we capitalized on them. It allowed us to work on the things that we needed to work on like playing on the ground.”
The combination of Megan Fisher and Jadon Brown were the engine that kept the Wildcats moving with Chandler scoring on three different assists from Brown.
Brown started the scoring at 9 minutes with an assist from Riley Fisher.
Three minutes later Riley Fisher scored on a cross from Kiehna Carter.
The final, and perhaps most exciting, score of the night came in the 76th minute by Elly Little.
“It was her first goal of the season, might be her first career girl. She was pretty excited about it. Up 5-0 we were able during the second half to rest our attacking line and move some people around and award them for their hard work,” Hurtado said. “Elly Little was one of them, so was Tess Sparks. She’s our defensive midfielder and we moved her up top. That’s something that she has been wanting to do. She played Ellie the ball to score.”
While the scoring is often the most reported it is the defense that stepped up in a big way. Coach Hurtado mentioned that Annelise Bauman, a sophomore center-back has played every single minute of the season. She’s doing amazing back there.
“She’s one of the reasons we can have this shut out game along with Kora Fry,” Hurtado said.
The win catapults Eastmont onto the top of the league standings with an 8-2-0 record. Next Game: Saturday, 1 p.m. at Davis.
CTL girls’ soccer Kodiaks down Okanagon 5-1
Cascade entered Tuesday night’s Caribou league matchup in second place. With an overall record of 8-5 (5-1 in league play). They faced an Okanogan team with a similar overall record of 8-4 (2-3).
It is appropriate that this happened on Senior Night.
“The last few games have been the first games that all the older players have been on the field healthy. They are finally on the field at the same time,” said Cascade Head Coach Glen Stefanko.
The scoring opened up With Amanda Stefanko scoring on the assist from Tori Driscoll. That was followed up by Alexa Rodgers scoring with an assist from Savana Stefanko.
The score was 2-1 at halftime.
All the Cascade goals in the second half came courtesy of Alexa Rodgers. Rodgers was injured in the first game of the season and has just returned recently. The Kodiaks won the game 5-1.
“These girls have the ability to play at a really high level. I think that we scored 6 goals in the first six games. Since then we have scored 67 in the last nine games. I am most excited that the goals are being shared pretty evenly. The competition starts rising in all the upcoming games,” Stefanko said.
Cascade hosts the current league-leading Cashmere Bulldogs a week from tonight. 6:30 p..m. scheduled start time.