BOZEMAN — The NFL has 16 former Big Sky Conference players on 53-man rosters, and some of them have played big roles so far this season.
The biggest name of those 16 is Cooper Kupp, a former Eastern Washington wide receiver who's the reigning offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP with the Los Angeles Rams.
The other side of the ball doesn't have a Big Sky player at that level, but former Montana State star Troy Andersen showed Sunday he might be heading in that direction.
Andersen is a rookie inside linebacker with the Atlanta Falcons. The Dillon native began this season mainly as a special teams player and showed his worth in that area with a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown against the Rams on Sept. 18. His defensive snap count has risen over the last few weeks, with 23 snaps in Sunday's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay.
Andersen, who filled in for an injured Mykal Walker, finished that game with five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and a hit on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Andersen nearly blocked another punt too.
"Troy wasn't perfect, but I thought he made some plays," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said in his postgame press conference.
Andersen's current Pro Football Focus grade is 64.6, which is in the "backup" range of PFF's scale. He should continue to see significant playing time now that linebacker Deion Jones is no longer a Falcon. Atlanta announced Monday that it traded Jones to the Cleveland Browns.
"Troy, he played a little more against two stacked running back batches and (I) thought he handled them really well," Smith said Monday.
Andersen is the second most accomplished former MSU linebacker in the NFL. Alex Singleton went from team captain and leading tackler in Philadelphia to backup inside linebacker with the Denver Broncos this season, his fourth in the NFL. But Singleton has played many reps because starter Josey Jewell has been battling injuries all fall.
Singleton has 26 tackles this season (13 solo), two tackles for loss, two pass deflections and a PFF grade of 72.8. Both TFLs and nine tackles (five solo) were recorded in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
Another former Bobcat, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, plays for the New Orleans Saints. The rookie is a backup who has played four offensive snaps this season, including three in Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle (where Bozeman High graduate Will Dissly plays).
Kidd appeared in "jumbo" packages, which feature extra linemen on the line of scrimmage. On one of those plays, Taysom Hill rushed for a 59-yard fourth-quarter go-ahead TD and hugged Kidd after reaching the end zone. Hill told reporters postgame that he has "a lot of confidence" when Kidd and Landon Young enter the game in those jumbo packages.
"Those guys come in and they've done such a great job up front to spring me for a lot of runs, a lot of touchdowns, and it's obviously challenging to stop," Hill added.
The other two former MSU players in the NFL are edge rusher Daniel Hardy and receiver Lance McCutcheon, both of whom play for the Rams. Hardy has been on designated injured reserve since the season began, while McCutcheon hasn't made the 48-man active roster in multiple games. But Hardy is getting closer to returning, and McCutcheon (a Bozeman grad) has appeared on special teams in his active appearances.
Former Montana wideout Samori Toure is a member of the Green Bay Packers but hasn't played a snap in five games.
Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (49) and targets (64) and is second in receiving yards (527, 20 behind leader Justin Jefferson).
Fellow former EWU receiver Kendrick Bourne has caught 10 passes for 139 yards in five games with the New England Patriots.
Another ex-Eagle, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, has tallied 13 tackles (seven solo), three sacks and a forced fumble this season.
Former Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson starts for the Buffalo Bills and has recorded 28 tackles (21 solo).
Ex-Sacramento State receiver DeAndre Carter has made 13 catches for 175 yards and a TD this season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also returns kickoffs and punts.
Northern Colorado grad Jacob Bodenmoyer starts at long snapper for the Denver Broncos but is likely to land on IR after suffering a hand/wrist injury, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
The other EWU grad in the NFL, per the NCAA include Bills running back Taiwan Jones.
Big Sky standings
The Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
1. Montana State (5-1, 3-0)
T2. Montana (5-0, 2-0)
T2. Sacramento State (5-0, 2-0)
T2. Weber State (5-0, 2-0)
T2. Idaho (3-2, 2-0)
6. Portland State (2-3, 1-1)
T7. Northern Arizona (2-4, 1-2)
T7. Northern Colorado (2-4, 1-2)
T9. Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2)
T9. Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-2)
T9. UC Davis (1-4, 0-2)
12. Idaho State (0-6, 0-3)