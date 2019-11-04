East Wenatchee—The Eastmont Girls' Soccer team won their first league title in school history this past Saturday on a clear, and bright afternoon against a formidable Moses Lake team. The game went into OT after a late resurgence by Moses Lake, but the league title was sealed with a golden goal from Jayden Brown making the final score 4-3.
Eastmont came out strong with steady offensive attacks holding possession for most of the first half only allowing Moses Lake a few brief flashes of offense, and no real shots on goal. They made the most of their opportunities when Megan Chandler earned the first of two goals after slotting an early penalty kick low and left well outside the keeper’s reach, and later sinking another off a well-placed pass from Brown’s knee at 28 minutes. They finished at half 2-0.
“The first half was amazing,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said, “probably some of the best soccer we’ve played.”
But as any soccer player or fan knows the two-nil-curse is very real, and it reared its ugly head on the Wildcats after the half. Moses Lake, seemingly tearing a page out of Eastmont’s playbook, responded with their own offensive barrage, and quickly tallied their first goal. The sun, at this point in the day, did not help Eastmont’s keeper, facing low, and direct sunlight as Moses Lake’s Natalie Bunch received a chip pass through the defense, and immediately sent the ball into the net just passed the keeper at 51 minutes. Not to be outdone, Chandler, again, found the net after a pass set her up in front of the goal at 67 minutes. This earned Chandler the elusive, and lauded hat trick.
But Moses Lake barely flinched. When Eastmont struggled to clear a Moses Lake corner kick, Bunch found the ball, and her second goal at 73 minutes. This is around where Moses Lake got a little momentum, got motivated, and then I think we got a little stressed, Hurtado said.
“This game was high steaks for us because we wanted to win league for the first time in our history, so I think that along with the quality of Moses Lake we went away from our game plan, and made it stressful for ourselves," he said.
Moses Lake found their equalizer four minutes later when Martinez teed up at the top of the penalty box and sent a laser to the back of the net making it a tie game at 3-3, forcing OT at 77 minutes.
The first OT was fairly uneventful for both sides, but that changed for Eastmont when four minutes into the second OT Brown got her own goal with a well-aimed finisher, earning Eastmont their first league title, and home-field advantage for the post-season playoffs.
”I think it comes down to the best teams in the Big 9 this season. It’s going to be against Wenatchee... so it’s going to be just as big of a game.” Hurtado said when asked about the playoffs. “We feel good. I feel good. We just gotta make sure that we maintain our plan, execute our plan, because we are a quality team when we do that...I am hopeful, and I know that they’re ready.”
Eastmont and Wenatchee have played twice this season, each winning one. Both are strong teams and should offer a great matchup for the local rivals. They play this Wednesday for the Big 9 District Championship, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium.
The winner moves onto State, while the loser must win a consolation game to get the second seed to State.