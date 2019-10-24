WENATCHEE — The Panthers rebounded from their Tuesday night loss at Moses Lake with a solid 2-nil win over the West Valley Rams Thursday on Senior Night.
The only thing missing was a third goal, which would have given Wenatchee (the maximum possible) six points in the standings as opposed to just five. The Panthers need all the points they can get to keep pace with Eastmont and Moses Lake or potentially slide in ahead of them in the final standings.
“It doesn’t matter how much you give up so I was telling the girls, ‘I don’t care if they score, we need to get three goals,’” Wenatchee head coach John Springer said. “We came close and hit the post a couple of times, but overall, I thought the girls played great. They connected a lot of passes and build an attack. Those were probably some of the best sequences we’ve put together in a long time.”
Aside from about 10 minutes at the tail end of the first half, Wenatchee completely dominated the match.
The Panthers generated a handful of quality chances in the opening 20 minutes but couldn’t get one through until sophomore Halle Stegeman blasted a shot past the Rams’ keeper in the 29th minute.
West Valley started to build a little bit of an attack over the final 10 minutes of the half, and nearly scored on a cross that bounced into the box toward a West Valley forward, but Panthers keeper Nyah Hughes made a nice play and reeled it in before the Rams player could get a foot on it.
Wenatchee came out of the break with more intensity and put their foot back on the gas. Senior Maddy Smith tacked on the Panthers’ second goal in the 46th minute.
Both Smith and fellow senior Jaden Dooley gave Wenatchee some good minutes and went out on a nice note.
“That was great,” Springer said. “And (Maddy) had a few other opportunities that almost went in also. I’m pleased with the way Jaden and Maddy went out.”
The Wenatchee back-line, which had some trouble to close the first half, clamped down in the second and relinquished nothing. West Valley got nothing going offensively over the final 40 minutes.
“Outside of those 10 minutes in the first half, they were really solid,” Springer said. “They didn’t give up much of an attack or any opportunities so I’m pleased with the backline, especially against West Valley, who loves to spread you out and get wide. I thought the girls responded well to that.”
With only one game left on the schedule (Tuesday at Ike) the Panthers will get to scoreboard watch over the next two weeks to keep tabs on Eastmont and Moses Lake, who play each other in the final game of the season.
Regardless, Wenatchee will look to keep building momentum against Ike before the playoffs start in two weeks.
“I’d love to see us play like we did today,” Springer said. “If so, we will have put together four solid games going into the finish.”
Kickoff for Wenatchee next Tuesday in Ike is at 7 p.m.